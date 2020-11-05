Showing his gratitude! Prince William knows the challenges of the novel coronavirus first-hand following his secret battle with the illness — and he’s now honoring first responders who have worked to save the lives of those suffering from it.

On Wednesday, November 4, the Duke of Cambridge, 38, introduced the virtual edition of the annual Fire Fighter’s Charity Spirit of Fire Awards and presented the Special Recognition Award for Excellence in the Field of Mental Health. While presenting the honor, he noted how the COVID-19 crisis has “presented a unique challenge for all emergency responders” over the last several months.

“[They] have had to adapt to new ways of working whilst continuing to save lives and help those in need, day-in-day-out,” he explained during the ceremony. “This is what makes the achievements that we are celebrating tonight all the more extraordinary.”

William continued, “It is more important than ever that those on the frontline know where they can turn to for support. The work of the Fire Fighters Charity, and all of the organizations who support our blue light services, is central to ensuring the long-term health and wellbeing of our emergency responders.”

Multiple reports stated on November 1 that William quietly battled coronavirus in April. According to The Sun, the prince struggled to breathe and was subsequently treated by palace doctors. He additionally followed the U.K. government’s guidelines by quarantining inside his Norfolk, England, home.

A source recently told Us that although he kept it to himself, William’s brush with COVID-19 was far from easy. “William insisted on keeping this low-key,” the insider revealed. “Only a handful of family members, senior royal staff and close friends knew about it at the time.”

The insider continued, “He followed all the necessary self-isolation regulations, refused to let it get him down and even managed to work whilst recovering at home in a sectioned-off area. There were rough moments, of course, and William learned firsthand how awful this virus is and how seriously it needs to be taken.”

William’s father, Prince Charles, made his battle with coronavirus public in late March. One week later, a Clarence House spokesperson told Us that the Prince of Wales, 71, was “out of self-isolation” after consulting with a doctor.

“I was lucky, in my case, and got away with it quite lightly. I’ve had it and can still understand what other people are going through,” Charles told Sky News in June. “I feel particularly for those, for instance, who’ve lost their loved ones but were unable to be with them at the time. That’s, to me, the most ghastly thing. But in order to prevent this from happening to so many more people, this is why I’m determined to find a way out of this.”

