Jeremy Piven Accused of Sexual Misconduct by Three More Women

Three more women have come forward with allegations of sexual misconduct against former Entourage star Jeremy Piven.

In a report published by Buzzfeed on Saturday, January 27, the women allege encounters with Piven, 52, that date back decades. This brings the number of Piven’s accusers to eight.

Buzzfeed reports that the three women came forward about their experiences because they were frustrated over Piven’s denials over previous claims made against him in November 2017.

“For him to deny it, that infuriates me,” one of the new accusers, Susan McCain Olson, told the outlet.

She said she was an extra on the set of the 1986 film Lucas with Piven, then 17, who was starring in his first movie, alongside Charlie Sheen, Winona Ryder and the late Corey Haim.

She claims Piven followed her into a trailer on set, pinned her down on the sofa, climbed on top of her, kissed her and then tried to reach down her shorts and up her shirt.

“At one point I kind of was life, ‘This is it, this is where I’m going to get raped,'” McCain Olson, now 51, told Buzzfeed.

She was eventually able to push Piven off and leave the trailer but didn’t tell anyone on the set because she didn’t want to lose her job.

Piven responded to the three women’s claims in a statement to Buzzfeed: “These allegations, which in one case goes back more than 30 years and the two others more than 20 years ago, are false. As evidenced by the lie detector test I took and passed, I have never forced myself on anyone, nor have I ever exposed myself or restrained anyone against their will. To the contrary, if any woman ever said no, I stopped.”

A second woman, who asked not to be identified, told Buzzfeed that she had an encounter with Piven while he was filming Dr. Jekyll and Ms. Hyde in Montreal in 1994.

She claims that after they met at a hair salon where she was working, she agreed to show him around town but made it clear she wasn’t interested in anything romantic.

He told her to meet her at his hotel but when she arrived the front desk told her to go up to his room. When she went inside, the woman, now 46, alleges Piven pushed her against the wall and tried to kiss her before she pushed him off and left. (Piven denied to Buzzfeed that he ever met a woman at a hair salon in Montreal or invited her to his hotel.)

The third woman, Diane Gonzalez, was an extra on the set of the sitcom Ellen in 1996 and told Buzzfeed that what started as a consensual romantic encounter between her and Piven, who played Ellen DeGeneres‘ cousin on the show, turned aggressive.

After joining him and other cast and crewmembers for drinks one night, Piven asked her to follow him to his house, kissing her as he walked her to her car. At Piven’s home, as he gave her a tour of the house, she turned around to see that his pants were down and he was completely exposed.

“I kind of just laughed it off … and then quickly thought, ‘What am I doing? This could go really wrong. So, just kind of play it cool,'” she told Buzzfeed.

She claims that Piven then started kissing her before picking her up, wrapping her legs around his waist and taking her to his bedroom.

He then straddled her on the bed, pinned her arms behind her head and kissed her. Gonzalez says she tried to push him to the side, telling him she wanted to go home.

“I think the threat was just how aggressive and how strong he became as he was holding me down,” she says. “I just didn’t want it to get any worse.”

She finally got out of there after falling off the bed and telling him she “really needed to go.”

Piven’s lawyers told Buzzfeed that any interaction that may have occurred between them was “consensual.”

As previously reported, the Emmy winner offered to take a polygraph test in November after the first three allegations against him surfaced.

“Let me begin by saying that the accusations against me are absolutely false and completely fabricated,” he wrote in a statement posted on his Twitter account on November 9. “I would never force myself on a woman. Period. I have offered to take a polygraph to support my innocence. I keep asking myself, ‘How does one prove something didn’t happen?'”

“What I am not able to do is speculate as to the motivations of these women,” he continued. “As a human being I feel compassion for the victims of such acts, but I am perplexed as to the misdirection of anger with false accusations against me and hope they do not detract from the stories that should be heard.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!