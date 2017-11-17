Jerry O’Connell is opening up about being a guest on The Wendy Williams Show during the October 31 episode where Wendy Williams fainted. He spoke about the incident while attending The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation’s “A Magical Evening” Gala 2017 in New York City on Thursday, November 16.

“Super scary. Really scary,” O’Connell, 43, told Us Weekly exclusively. “We were all scared. We were all really happy that Wendy got back up. I watch everyday and I’m just glad that she’s OK.”

As previously reported, the 53-year-old talk show host, who was dressed up as the Statue of Liberty at the time, fell to the floor during her live show as she attempted to bring out the contestants in her Halloween costume contest.

“I was backstage getting ready to come on as the naked cowboy so I was in a pair of tighty whities,” the Crossing Jordan actor continued. “It was just crazy. I think Wendy had looked at me in my tighty whities and thought she had gone to heaven or something or hell maybe. I don’t even know. When she saw me it made her even more dazed so I just got out of the way and let the professionals handle it.”

O’Connell revealed he has spoken to Williams since. “She’s doing great,” he added.

Williams explained why she fainted during an appearance on Good Morning America on November 3.

“You know, I’m a woman of a particular age. I’m also going through menopause,” she told ABC News’ Amy Robach. “I didn’t think my costume was hot when I first tried it on. It was a catsuit. Apparently, I was dehydrated, according to the paramedics.”

Reporting by Marc Lupo

