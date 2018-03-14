Celebs were out and about this week, from Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin partying together to Melissa and Joe Gorga working out, to Lily Collins looking stylish while out in L.A. Read on to see more of what the stars have been up to!

— Jerry O’Connell guest-hosted for Wendy Williams and questioned if his wife Rebecca Romijn is “Becky with the good hair.”

— Adam Rippon was an honoree and received the Visibility Award at the Human Rights Campaign 2018 Los Angeles Dinner.

— Elizabeth Hurley posed with elephants at the South African reserve while promoting her upcoming film Phoenix Wilder: And The Great Elephant Adventure, which premieres on April 16 on Save the Elephant Day.

— Postmates delivered five dozen pizzas during T.I’s performance at the City of Atlanta’s ChooseATL activation in Austin during SXSW.

— Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg enjoyed their decaf nitro cold brew floats at the Swiss Water pop- up at the new Roaster’s Village at SXSW.

— Singer-songwriter Katie Toupin celebrated the launch of her debut EP Moroccan Ballroom with a soulful set at the Hotel Cafe in Hollywood.

— Hugh Jackman participated in a conversation about social entrepreneurship on behalf of Laughing Man® Coffee, the company he co-founded in 2011 at SXSW.

Stars — They’re Just Like Us!

— Kendall Jenner supported bestie Hailey Baldwin at her iHeartRadio Awards afterparty at The h.wood Group’s Delilah restaurant in L.A.

— Lala Kent and Katie Maloney-Schwartz hosted an afternoon ride to benefit Lisa Vanderpump’s The Vanderpump Dogs Foundation and adoption center on Third Street at the Cycle House West Hollywood.

— Issa Rae celebrated the 200th anniversary of Veuve Clicquot Rosé at Veuve Clicquot Carnaval in Miami on March 10.

— Kate Beckinsale wore a Wilfred for ARITZIA Durante Jacket while at JFK.

— Chelsea Handler spoke at an intimate panel at the Art of Elyisum non-profit in presented by LinkedIn in L.A.

— Lily Collins sported a Beau’s Babes denim jacket while out and about in L.A.

— Eric Bana and Forest Whitaker attended sbe’s HYDE SUNSET for The Forgiven premiere party where guests enjoyed Peroni and Hiro Sake.

— Tiffany Haddish cracked up the audience during her show at the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa’s Music Box.

— DJ Khaled dined at Sunda, Chicago’s Asian fusion celebrity hotspot.

— Melissa Gorga and her husband Joe escaped a snow-covered New Jersey to sweat it out together at a HIIT class at Fhitting Room in NYC.

— Brett Dier and Haley Lu Richardson showed PDA on the red carpet while AJ Michalka and Josh Pence kissed in the Foster Grant Eyewear photo booth during the afterparty for their film Support the Girls at the Supper Suite Pop-Up during SXSW.

— Vanessa Hudgens got a fresh haircut by Kathy Benghanem at Gemini 14 salon in NYC.

