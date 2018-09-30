Rebecca Romijn may be friends with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ newest cast member, Denise Richards, but she won’t be following in her footsteps anytime soon.

“That’s not in the future! In the foreseeable future!” the Death of Superman star exclusively told Us Weekly while attending the 2018 American Humane Hero Dog Awards in Beverly Hills with husband Jerry O’Connell on Saturday, September 29. “I like talking about them, I don’t want to be one of them.”

The former model, 45, doubled down when asked if she would reevaluate after watching Richards’ debut season. “No. No. No. No. No. No. No. Nah, I don’t want to be one of the housewives,” she responded.

That doesn’t mean we won’t be seeing the pair on the show, however: As O’Connell, 44, told Us, they might appear in season 9, to which his wife conceded, “Possibly.”

“We were invited to a soiree … And a lot of the housewives were there,” the host of the new talk show Real Men Watch Bravo explained of Richards’ star-studded wedding in Malibu on September 8.

“It was lovely,” Romijn broke in, adding, “We had a great time.”

Added O’Connell of the Saturday at the Starlight actress, 47, and her husband, Aaron Phypers, “They are gorgeous. They are fun. Their wedding was gorgeous. The kids are going to be great!” (Richards is already a mother to daughters Sam, 14, and Lola, 13, whom she shares with ex-husband Charlie Sheen, and Eloise, 7, whom she adopted in 2011.)

Romijn also admitted it was possible that their friends’ nuptials wouldn’t be the only appearance she and O’Connell make on the hit Bravo series. “I guess our paths do cross, at least when it’s not expected,” Romijn told Us. “So you never know.”

The premiere date for season 9 of RHOBH has yet to be announced.

With reporting by Nicole Pajer

