Remembering a TV icon. Jerry Springer was laid to rest during a private funeral service in Chicago on Sunday, April 30.

Attended by the late host’s family and friends, the ceremony — which featured traditional Jewish burial customs — was held three days after Springer died in his Chicago home at the age of 79 on Thursday, April 27. That same day, it was revealed that the Masked Singer alum’s cause of death was pancreatic cancer.

A public tribute for Springer will take place on May 16 in Cincinnati, Ohio, and will include “videos, speakers and a musical performance recognizing Springer’s love of folk music,” according to the Cincinnati Enquirer. Details about ticketing for the event will be released at a later date.

“Jerry’s ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word,” read a statement from family spokesperson Jene Galvin on Thursday. “He’s irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humor will live on.”

Galvin continued: “To remember Jerry, the family asks that in lieu of flowers you consider following his spirit and make a donation or commit to an act of kindness to someone in need or a worthy advocacy organization. As he always said, ‘Take care of yourself, and each other.’”

Several of Springer’s celebrity friends shared kind words about the Dancing With the Stars alum, including Steve Wilkos. The two became friends after Wilkos, 59, was hired as a security guard for Jerry Springer in the 1990s.

“Other than my father, Jerry was the most influential man in my life. Everything I have today, I owe to Jerry,” the Steve Wilkos Show host told Us on Thursday. “He was the smartest, most generous, kindest person I’ve ever known. My wife [Rachelle Wilkos] and I are devastated. We will miss him terribly.”

Fellow TV host Maury Povich wrote in a statement that he was “shocked and saddened” by Springer’s passing, calling him “not only a colleague but a friend.” Having “worked at the same company for decades,” Povich, 84, went on to add, “He was joyful, smart and, in his own way, a unique showman. I will miss him.”

Amid news of Springer’s passing, former The Real cohost Loni Love posted a sweet message alongside a selfie she took with the Ringmaster star. “What I loved about Jerry Springer was the way he connected with people in a unique and authentic manner,” she captioned her Thursday Instagram post. “This is why as a talk show host he excelled … condolences to his family and fans on his passing.”

Before the premiere of his eponymous talk show series in 1991, Springer earned a law degree from Northwestern University in 1968. He went on to work as a presidential campaign advisor for Robert F. Kennedy before launching his own political career — which included briefly serving as the mayor of Cincinnati from 1977 to 1978.

Springer began his career in television by working at a local Cincinnati NBC affiliate, WLWT, and took home 10 local Emmy Awards during his time there. Following Jerry Springer’s 28-season run, he went on to host the show Judge Jerry for three seasons from 2019 to 2022.

He is survived by his wife, Micki Velton — whom he married in 1973 — and their daughter, Katie.