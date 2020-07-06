Not so fast! Jenni “JWoww” Farley is not here for the online trolls, especially when they make claims about her family. On Saturday, July 4, the reality star, 34, went to dinner at The Butcher’s Block in New Jersey to celebrate Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino‘s birthday with some of her costars.

The Rules According to JWOWW author shared a group photo outside the restaurant on Saturday. In the photo, only Vinny Guadagnino was wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Happy birthday @mikethesituation,” Farley captioned the pic. “@Vinnyguadagnino the mask won’t protect us with the s–t u got jkjk.”

However, the cast’s lack of masks caused some Jersey Shore fans to share their opinions.

“Vinny, the only one w respect for others,” one follower commented. “You would think some of u have kids at home u would protect them better.”

Farley, who shares children Meilani, 5, and Greyson, 4, with ex-husband Roger Mathews, was quick to respond.

“We have all been tested and don’t see anyone who hasn’t been regularly tested… it’s also hard to eat and wear a mask,” the MTV personality wrote. “Glad you know all about us and think we would ever put anyone in jeopardy… especially our kids.”

The dinner was a surprise party for Sorrentino’s 38th birthday. Also in attendance was his wife, Lauren Pesce, Farley’s boyfriend, Zack Carpinello, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Deena Nicole Cortese and her husband, Chris Buckner.

On his birthday, Pesce, 35, also shared a tribute post for Sorrentino.

“You are such a strong, kindhearted & driven man,” she wrote via Instagram next to a collage of pics of the pair through the years. “You lead our family with grace & faith and I couldn’t be prouder to call you my husband every day of my life! Happy Birthday my love!”

In September 2019, Sorrentino was released from prison after spending eight months at the Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, New York, for tax fraud.