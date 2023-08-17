Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio met girlfriend Nikki Hall on a reality show — but it wasn’t Jersey Shore.

In 2019, DelVecchio signed on to participate in the MTV dating show Double Shot at Love alongside his Jersey Shore costar Vinny Guadagnino. The friends met 20 single women competing for their hearts — and one of the competitors was Hall.

Although they met on the show, DelVecchio didn’t select a winner his first season and he didn’t officially start dating Hall until more than one year later.

Keep scrolling to see DelVecchio and Hall’s relationship timeline:

April 2019

Hall competed on Double Shot of Love hoping to win the heart of DelVecchio. Although the pair appeared to have a strong connection throughout the series, in the end DelVecchio decided not to pursue a serious relationship with Hall.

June 2020

The following year, Hall returned for season 2 for a second chance with DelVecchio. At the end of that series, Hall and DelVecchio decided they would continue to date.

November 2020

During season 4 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, DelVecchio revealed to his costars via Zoom that he and Hall decided to quarantine together in Las Vegas during the COVID-19 pandemic. While on the virtual call with his castmates, he officially introduced the gang to Hall when she join him on-screen.

“Through this pandemic, I’m full of surprises — I grew myself, I grew a beard and I got a girlfriend,” the DJ explained in a confessional. “Nikki and I, we left Double Shot with a connection, and we rebuilt that connection on Double Shot 2. It’s pretty crazy how my relationship has grown. This whole quarantine thing has been a blessing and a curse. It pulled [my] tour away from me, but it brought me closer together with my relationship with Nikki.”

Following the virtual introduction, Hall continued to make a recurring appearance on the series.

September 2022

During season 5 of the MTV series, Hall and Angelina Pivarnick got into a heated argument after Pivarnick threw a glass of wine at Hall. Before the wine incident, Pivarnick and Guadagnino were bickering and throwing water at everyone. Hall was upset over the wine situation and Pivarnick locked herself in the confessional room. DelVecchio, who was also angry, broke down the room’s door so Hall could get her revenge and throw wine back at Pivarnick.

“You don’t bring wine to a water fight,” DelVecchio quipped at the time. Hall has not appeared on Jersey Shore Family Vacation since the incident.

March 2023

Rumors began to swirl that DelVecchio and Hall split since she had not been on the show and neither one of them post about the other on social media. However, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi revealed on her “It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey” podcast that the twosome were still going strong.