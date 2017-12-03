Nicole “Snooki” Pollizi says Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola is not returning to the Jersey Shore reboot because she doesn’t want to deal with any drama with ex-boyfriend and costar Ronnie Ortiz-Magro.

While talking about the highly anticipated reunion on her It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey podcast, the reality star, 30, initially said, “Everyone’s asking why Sammi’s not doing it. You have to ask her that. I’m not gonna speak for her. But Sammi is just in such a happy place that I feel like she doesn’t want to jump back into that drama if it does happen.”

But she eventually revealed the reason behind Giancola’s absence, confirming Us Weekly’s exclusive reporting from earlier this week: “Honestly, filming the show, Jersey Shore, back then … it was so crazy. It took a toll on you. It was very emotional. And being that there was a lot of Ron and Sam drama when we did film, it was just really hard on both of them. So I just think she doesn’t want that anymore.“

“But at the same time, we’re just like, it’s gonna be different. We’re all begging her to come back on the show. It’s really up to her,” the mom of two continued. “Everyone pray that Sammi comes back because I feel like she might change her mind. So Sam, if you’re listening, come to the show. Like, stop being — stop it. Stop it right now before I spank you, Samantha!”

“I would never want to move into a house with my ex-boyfriend,” her cohost, Joey Camasta, remarked.

“I mean, it depends how the situation is. With them, they have history. So I get it, but at the same time, you don’t pass this up, you know? So we’re trying to tell her that, but we can’t force her to come,” Snooki added. “So hopefully she changes her mind.”

As Us Weekly exclusively revealed on Tuesday, November 28, a source said that Sammi chose not to be on the show because she didn’t want to be around Ortiz-Magro: “She has been enjoying her life off of TV and didn’t want to change that.”

Ortiz-Magro, for his part, told Us Weekly that he is in a serious relationship with his girlfriend, Jen. ”She is the first person I finally really fell in love with. I want to settle down and have a family; she is that person for me,” he exclusively told Us on Wednesday, November 29.

As previously reported, MTV announced the reboot of the hit series during the premiere of Floribama Shore on Monday, November 27. Along with Snooki and Ortiz-Magro, the hit series’ alums Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio, Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Vinny Guadagino, Deena Nicole Cortese and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino will all be returning.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is set to premiere on MTV in 2018.

