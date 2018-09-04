New beginnings! Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is switching things up before heading back to work.

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, 32, revealed that he is moving out and selling his Las Vegas home. “Brand new house for sale!!!” he captioned an Instagram Story college of the pad on Tuesday, September 4 “Dm @jnitrolv for further details!!! #Views.”

Ortiz-Magro noted in a follow-up post that after “much needed time off with my love bug baby girl” Ariana Sky, his 5-month-old daughter with on-again, off-again girlfriend Jen Harley, he is “ready to keep making TV great again.”

He added: “Love my fans thanks for the support and kind words thru everything! Damnnn Daniel back with the white vans lmao!!!! #FistPump.”

A source told Us Weekly in April that the MTV personality “asked Jen to move out” following an explosive fight. “Ronnie has put all of Jen’s stuff in boxes. It’s all settled down now and Jen has moved out.”

Two months later, the tumultuous twosome made headlines after a physical altercation in Las Vegas that lead to 31-year-old Harley’s arrest. Authorities told Us after the incident that Harley would not face domestic battery charges due to “insufficient evidence” and that the case would be dropped.

The pair reunited on the 4th of July and also vacationed together in August with their little one. Ortiz-Magro shared with fans via Instagram last month that he was stepping out of the spotlight to spend time with Ariana.

“Everyone keeps asking where I’ve been. Why wasn’t I at the #VMA’s or other #JSFV events with my lovely cast mates. I’ve chosen to take some time off to be a father my beautiful daughter,” he wrote at the time alongside a photo of the tyke. “I’ve got to experience everything in my life thankfully because of #JS & #MyFans. There’s nothing that can replace the feeling of being a father.”

