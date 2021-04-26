Ronnie Ortiz-Magro spoke out about knowing who to trust after being arrested for domestic violence on Thursday, April 22.

“I am grateful for all of my real friends,” he wrote via his Instagram Story on Monday, April 26. “Being by myself the last few weeks — I take all experiences as lessons.”

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, 35, noted, “You learn who really cares about you when your [sic] down and out and than [sic] you see who doesn’t! But I guess they call it the weeding process.”

He concluded: “Thank you to my real friends who haven’t left my side and haven’t betrayed me. “#Bcofyouguysifeelblessed #Thankyouforstoppingmefromzzdrowining.”

Us Weekly confirmed the MTV personality’s arrest on Thursday, with a source exclusively explaining, “His daughter, [Ariana], was with him as it was his turn to watch her this week, but she is in safe hands now.”

The insider noted that the “incident did not involve his ex Jen Harley,” with whom he shares his 3-year-old girl.

“We have just learned of the new allegations against Ronnie and need some additional time to further investigate. As such, we will not be making any other statements at this time,” Ortiz-Magro’s lawyers, Scott E. Leemon and Leonard Levine, told Us at the time.

The Los Angeles Police Department also confirmed the Jersey Shore alum’s arrest, noting the booking fell under “intimate violence with injury with priors,” which referred to his previous arrests.

The following day, Us confirmed that the reality TV star was released on a $100,000 bond.

A source told Us at the time that the New York native’s ex “has been concerned about his behavior in front of Ariana,” even before his arrest. “[Jen] knows he always has this pattern and that he does not change,” the insider added after Harley, 32, drove to L.A. to pick up their daughter.

The Famously Single alum split from the Nevada native less than one year after they announced the birth of their daughter in April 2018. They later reunited but called it quits for good in October 2019.

The same month, Ortiz-Magro was arrested for an alleged domestic violence dispute involving Harley. In November 2019, he pleaded not guilty to his seven misdemeanor charges and was later put on a three-year probation. He was ordered to complete 30 days of community labor in Nevada, pay $20,000 to a woman’s shelter and finish a 52-week domestic violence class as part of his plea deal.

The TV personality has since moved on from Harley and is now dating Saffire Matos. The pair have been dating since February 2020.

If you or someone you know are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.