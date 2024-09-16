Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino has announced the launch of his own recovery and treatment centers, The Archangel Centers.

“If you had told me 10 years ago that the U.S. government would send me to prison, strip me of my passport and voting rights, and hit me with millions in penalties, I would’ve thought it was game over,” the Jersey Shore star, 41, wrote via Instagram on Monday, September 16. “But here I am—living proof that the comeback is always greater than the setback.”

Archangel Centers will be a joint venture between Sorrentino and his wife, Lauren Sorrentino.

“Against all odds, I turned my life around,” his statement continued. “Today, I’m happily married with three amazing kids, a published author, nine years sober, and about to launch my own treatment centers: @thearchangelcenters. What once seemed impossible is now my reality.”

Per the official website, Archangel Centers offers programs geared toward both adolescents and adults — specifically ages 12 and up — with a focus on “holistic healing” and will offer recovery services including “detox, therapy, group support, and aftercare, all rooted in compassion, understanding, and hope.”

In his announcement, Sorrentino shared that the first Archangel Center will open in New Jersey in early 2025 with the help of Ascend Behavioral Health Network.

“I didn’t get anything I prayed for until I became the kind of person who could receive it. I put in the work, never gave up, and now my story is someone else’s roadmap to survival,” Sorrentino continued. “Today, I’m on the front lines, ready to save lives. My experience, strength, and hope will help addicts find recovery, one day at a time.”

He concluded, “This journey is personal. I am Saint Michael the Archangel, and this comeback? It’s just getting started.”

The Jersey Shore star has struggled with substance abuse in the past and spent eight months in federal prison for tax evasion after failing to pay $8.9 million in taxes. He was released in 2019.

Sorrentino has been open about his struggles with addiction, exclusively telling Us Weekly in November 2023, “I had an obsessive personality and everything I did was zero or a hundred. Once you get into that life of excess, whether it’s drugs, women, money, success, a lot of people don’t make it out.”

Sorrentino’s announcement comes after he and wife Lauren announced the birth of their third child, daughter Luna, earlier this year. “We are overjoyed to announce the newest member of our growing Italian family,” the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star wrote via Instagram in March. “3 under 3 will be quite the situation but we wouldn’t have it any other way 🍼.”

Along with Luna, the couple welcomed son Romeo Reign in May 2021 and daughter Mia Bella in January 2023.