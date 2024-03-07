Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his wife, Lauren Sorrentino, have something to celebrate thanks to the arrival of their baby girl.

Mike, 41, announced the news via Instagram on Thursday, March 7. “Gym Tan Situation Family of 5 ‼️” he wrote alongside photos of Lauren, 39, cradling the newborn. “We are overjoyed to announce the newest member of our growing Italian family. Luna Lucia Sorrentino 🌙 born March 6th 2024 at 3:49pm weighing in at 5 pounds 6 ounces and 18.25 inches in length. 3 under 3 will be quite the situation but we wouldn’t have it any other way 🍼.”

The photo carousel also included a snap of Luna sleeping in a cradle and Mike holding his new baby in a hospital gown. Another pic showed the couple smiling at the hospital before Luna’s arrival.

Mike’s Jersey Shore castmates were quick to share their best wishes for the family of five, with Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio offering congratulations in the comments section. “Full house!!!! Congrats Mike And Lauren’s!!!! 🙌🙌🙌🙌🎉,” wrote DelVecchio, 43.

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation stars announced Lauren’s pregnancy in September 2023. “Good things come in threes 🥹,” the couple wrote via Instagram at the time alongside photos of their family posing with Lauren’s sonogram. “Adding another pumpkin to our patch 🙏🏼 Baby #3 coming March 2024.”

Mike and Lauren, who tied the knot in November 2018, previously welcomed son Romeo Reign in May 2021 and daughter Mia Bella in January 2023.

Prior to Romeo’s birth, the pair were open about their struggles on the journey to parenthood, with Lauren revealing in 2019 that she suffered a miscarriage. “It was heart-wrenching,” she said on Good Morning America that November. “When I found out we were pregnant, I felt like this is why we went through all these challenges for years and that this was our time and it was our blessing. … It was hard. It was really difficult.”

During Lauren’s pregnancy with Mia, Mike spoke candidly about expanding their family. “We were definitely trying, but at the same time … we weren’t forcing it,” he exclusively told Us Weekly in August 2022. “I was nervous because … you have baby No. 1 and you don’t know what’s gonna happen when you have baby No. 2. Am I gonna be able to handle it? Is any of my performance gonna suffer as a dad, you know? You sort of worry a little bit. And I did worry when the first one was coming too, so it just shows how much I care.”

Mike noted that he and Lauren changed their minds about their children being “close in age” after welcoming Romeo.

“Our magic number was around three [years apart],” he explained. “As Romeo was getting close to 1 year old and we were like, ‘Listen, we kind of wanna stay in the baby stage and we want the babies to be … in the same schools and such.’ So, it really just happened the way we wanted. I guess we kind of manifested it.”

Mike also hinted at their plans for baby No. 3 at the time. “If it’s two boys, that’s adorable, and if it’s a boy and a girl, it sort of evens out the squad,” he said. “If we have two boys, then we will obviously go for the girl, and I think that if we have a girl then we’ll probably reevaluate the whole situation and go from there.”