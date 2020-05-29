Jesse McCartney 25 Things You Don’t Know About Me

Think you know everything about Jesse McCartney? The former teen heartthrob, now 33, exclusively told Us Weekly 25 things you might not know about him — including the one movie he can’t watch, his secret ingredients in popcorn and grilled cheese, and his newest hobbies. Read on to learn more about the “Friends” singer.

1. In the last couple years, I’ve developed a green thumb. I have a half dozen orchids in my house.

2. As a child, I used to wake my parents up at 7 a.m. by blasting Elvis Presley on their stereo. My mother and father were always worried I’d break the needle on the turntable.

3. During a local fair in my hometown, I [got a job running] a game booth. I was so sad when someone would walk away empty-handed, I gave a prize to everyone who played. I was fired halfway through the day.

4. I was one of the five members of the boy band Dream Street.

5. I’m a very well-practiced dart player.

6. My favorite poet is Shel Silverstein.

7. My lucky number is seven.

8. I’m not ashamed to admit that I regularly get a manicure and pedicure.

9. Smoking meat is one of my favorite weekend hobbies.

10. I sing Christmas songs in the shower all year long.

11. I put Parmesan cheese and banana peppers on my popcorn. Don’t knock it ’til you try it.

12. I’ve had a recurring nightmare about the Wicked Witch of the West since I was 7 years old. It’s still hard for me to watch The Wizard of Oz.

13. My first car was a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee. I bought it with my own money at 16 years old.

14. My fiancée, Katie [Peterson], and I love to play couples golf. She has a beautiful swing. I do not.

15. When I’m overwhelmed, I like to go on long drives by myself to clear my head.

16 I just learned how to play backgammon.

17. I collect wristwatches.

18. When people come up to me, they tell me I look like Leonardo DiCaprio, Frankie Muniz or Jesse McCartney.

19. I still have dreams of winning a Grammy, an Emmy, an Oscar and a Tony. I’ve been nominated for two [Daytime Emmys], but never won.

20. I’ve been to every state in the country except Alaska.

21. I’m told I often laugh in my sleep.

22. My go-to fast food is the Double-Double, Animal-Style burger from In-N-Out.

23. I put pickle juice on my grilled cheese sandwiches.

24. I have a severe skin reaction to tequila — but I still drink it!

25. Even though I live in Los Angeles, my two favorite sports teams are the New York Giants and the New York Yankees because of my New York roots.

McCartney’s new single, “Friends,” is out now.