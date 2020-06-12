In loving memory. Jesse McCartney reunited with his former Dream Street bandmates to honor Chris Trousdale following his death earlier this month.

The band virtually reconnected to perform their hit, “It Happens Every Time” on what would’ve been Trousdale’s 35th birthday on Thursday, June 11.

“In Loving Memory of our friend Chris Trousdale,” McCartney, 33, wrote via Instagram. “6.11.85-6.2.20 #DreamStreet.”

McCartney joined Greg Raposo, Frankie Galasso and Matt Ballinger from their respective homes to sing the 2001 tune and share clips of their time together as a group. The video montage also featured images of their late bandmate as a teen and a grown musician.

“To our friend Chris Trousdale,” the “Beautiful Soul” singer wrote via his Instagram Story alongside the touching tribute to the “Dance for Love” crooner.

Rapaso, 35, noted, “This one’s for you old friends. Dance in Peace,” while Galasso, also 35, added, “Happy Birthday bud.”

Us Weekly confirmed that Trousdale died on June 2, due to COVD-19 complications at the age of 34. He was the fifth member of Dream Street, which performed in the early 2000s, and later released solo music.

After hearing of his passing, the Summerland alum shared a tribute to the former Broadway star via Instagram.

“Chris had an explosively charming personality with boundless amounts of talent,” McCartney wrote via Instagram on June 3. “We were a part of something people never get to experience in an entire lifetime at the tender ages of 12 and 14. Although we were a band for only 3 years, at that age, it feels like a lifetime and we built a real brotherhood.”

The former Masked Singer contestant explained that although their lives grew apart, he will “never forget” Trousdale’s smile.

Ahead of their mini reunion, McCartney told Us exclusively that he would be happy to get the group back together.

“Never say never!” the “Better With You” singer told Us in May. “Dream Street was so important for me for the building blocks in my life about recording music, singing and dancing, collaborating and working well with others, so yeah. I’ll never say never, crazier things have happened!”

