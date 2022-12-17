It’s over. Jesse Metcalfe and Corin Jamie-Lee Clark have called it quits after more than two years of dating, a source tells Us Weekly.

While the pair seemingly no longer follow each other on Instagram the insider tells Us that they remain “amicable” despite their split.

Metcalfe, 44, and Clark, 29, were first linked in August 2020 and confirmed they were dating four months later when the John Tucker Must Die star celebrated the model’s birthday via Instagram.

“Happy Birthday, babe! 🇺🇸🇨🇦💙❤️🎉🎉,” Metcalfe wrote alongside a photo of the pair. Clark, for her part, replied in the comments, “You’re the best present.”

Although the Passions alum has since erased all traces of Clark from his social media accounts, he can still be seen in her photos, with her most recent snap with Metcalfe dating back to Christmas 2021. She also celebrated Metcalfe’s birthday that same month, with a picture of herself and her then-beau walking arm-in-arm down a sidewalk.

“Happy birthday my love, @realjessemetcalfe,” she captioned the sweet image.

In February, Metcalfe exclusively opened up to Us about how much he enjoys “romancing” his girlfriend.

“I’m a pretty romantic guy,” he explained. “I really like to spoil the people that I’m with.” The Chesapeake Shores alum also revealed that he has “no problem saying those three little words,” adding, “I’m pretty affectionate.”

“I kind of feel like treating your significant other well and romancing and courting your girlfriend, that’s a daily ritual,” he said. “I mean, that’s something that you should be doing all the time.” When asked if the pair would be starting a family anytime soon, Metcalfe was coy in his response. “TBD,” he replied.

The California native was previously engaged to Cara Santana, popping the question in 2016 after a decade of dating. However, Us broke the news in January 2021 that the twosome called it quits for good after Metcalfe was spotted out with multiple women in Los Angeles.

At the time, a source exclusively told Us that Santana, 38, was “blindsided” by the cheating allegations.

“She had no idea about the other women,” the insider shared. “She thought Jesse needed time to deal with things he was going through.”

Shortly after, however, a second source told Us that the pair had called it quits for good and denied that Metcalfe had been unfaithful. “They’ve split and are not together. He did not cheat on her,” the insider said.

Following their split, a source revealed that the Desperate Housewives alum had “moved out” of the pair’s home and was “staying in a hotel” just one day after they attended an event together.

The Vida star, for her part, ditched her engagement ring later that month while running errands in Santa Monica. A source told Us at the time that Santana was “beyond hurt” by Metcalfe’s actions, adding, “She has stuck by Jesse through so much and supported him. This really stings.”