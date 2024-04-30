Jessica Alba rang in her 43rd birthday surrounded by family and close friends just weeks after exiting The Honest Company where she felt “so alone”.

Sharing snaps of the big day on Instagram, she wrote: “Another trip around the sun. Feeling incredibly blessed and grateful.”

The former actress was joined by her daughters Honor Marie, 15, and Haven Garner, 12, husband Cash Warren, 45, along with their son Hayes, six. Also in the mix were Jessica’s parents Catherine and Mark Alba. One image featured the star smiling in front of a table with four elaborate cakes.

A second image showed the actress with her eyes closed about to blow out the candles on one of the cakes.

While another snap showed her and her daughters huddled together on an outdoor sofa.

The celebration comes less than a few weeks after Alba stepped down from her beloved The Honest Company, which she founded and referred to as “my baby” after 12 years at the helm.

She announced the move on April, 10, on Instagram, leaving many of her fans and followers of the lifestyle brand upset by the news.

“It is with a grateful heart that twelve years after founding The Honest Company, I am stepping down from my leadership role as Chief Creative Officer…” she started her open letter on Tuesday, April 9.

“ I know we have a leadership team in place with Carla Vernón at the helm to advance our founding vision and strengthen Honest’s legacy as an industry change-maker.”

Alba also previously admitted that running the company came with its challenges and often made her feel lonely.

“I just felt so alone on this journey,” Alba said on the CNN podcast, Boss Files with Poppy Harlow.

Alba admitted it was difficult to assert herself: “It’s tough when you’re the only woman in the room, in the boardroom,” she said. The star is yet to announce what ventures she’ll be embarking on next.