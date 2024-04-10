Jessica alba steps down from the honest company

Jessica Alba is stepping down from the company she founded and has referred to as “my baby” after 12 years at the helm.

The move was announced by the 42-year-old actress on Instagram, leading many of her fans and followers of the lifestyle brand to be shocked.

“It is with a grateful heart that twelve years after founding The Honest Company, I am stepping down from my leadership role as Chief Creative Officer,” she started her open letter on Tuesday, April 9.

“However, I will continue to provide strategic advice through my role on the board. While there would never have been an easy time to make this decision, I know we have a leadership team in place with Carla Vernón at the helm to advance our founding vision and strengthen Honest’s legacy as an industry change-maker.”

“Building Honest has been a true labor of love,” she continued. “From the first concept book I pitched to my friends in Mommy and Me class, to ringing the bell at Nasdaq with my family by my side – this journey has been the ride of a lifetime, one that only existed in my wildest dreams…”

Alba, who went on to thank her management team, concluded with a shout out to the loyal supporters of the brand.

“To our Honest families, I’m forever grateful,” she said. “Reading your stories and testimonials, seeing pictures of your baby showers, monthly milestones, AM/PM routines, and everything in-between – please never stop sharing these moments with us. You are the reason we exist. Thank you for showing me that a girl with an unconventional path in business could help lead a movement for good.”

The Honest Company is valued at $363 million as of April 5, 2024.

Fans hit the comment section to share their views on the announcement. One wrote: “Oh no! Hope it doesn’t change with you not running things. I love that brand.” Another said: “Why leave. You’re the reason we love it lol.” While a third added: “This is a bit of a shock. YOu are why we trusted the company. It’s gonna be so corporate now, but good luck with other projects i’m sure you have lined up!”

Alba, who shares daughters Honor and Haven, 15 and 12, respectively, and son Hayes, 6, with husband Cash Warren, has previously opened up about her need to spend more quality time with the kids.

She also recently revealed she decided to try a joint therapy session with Honor.

“Honor was probably 11, and we were arguing all the time about dumb stuff. And I was like, ‘I don’t want to live like this. This is not fun,’” the former actress explained to Real Simple.

“I didn’t want us to have a wedge between us. As her mother, when I say something, she’s going to hear it as an argument or as me trying to control her. I wanted there to be someone who could explain things in a way I couldn’t.” Alba admitted that hearing Honor’s perspective in a therapy setting “put [her] in check.”