Even Jessica Biel has to deal with weather delays.

On Tuesday, January 16, Biel, 41, took to social media to chronicle her journey of being trapped in the air because of extreme weather.

“I am currently on a short flight and we now cannot land because of this crazy storm,” she shared in a TikTok video at the time. “It’s making the runway impossible to land. Luckily I brought my favorite snacks and I brought extra.”

Biel then proceeded to show her followers all her “favorite” foods she had with her, including pistachios, a fruit bar and a granola bar. After she noted she brought triple the amount of snacks, Biel joked that “just for good measure” she had a mini karaoke machine.

“How much would this plane literally want to kill me if I pulled out this microphone to start karaoke with them. Should I try it?” she jokingly asked.

The 7th Heaven alum ended her video with a couple reminders to “bring your own lunch and bring your own snacks on the plane.”

Biel dedicated the video to her friend Mindy Kaling, who shared her homemade “plane salad” in November 2023 after being inspired by Biel.

“I eat terribly when I travel and I wanted to change that,” Kaling, 44, wrote via Instagram at the time. “So instead of eating randomly (which lets face it is fun too, sometimes), I was like ‘what if I prepared my meal and brought it with me?’ Then I remembered this one time, maybe like 14 years ago, when I sat next to @jessicabiel on a flight. An hour in, she pulled out this container from her tote bag. It had the most delicious looking homemade salad in it that was definitely a better option than whatever I was eating. I always wanted to ask her what the recipe was.”

In a second update that Biel posted on Wednesday, January 17, she noted that the “epic journey [was still] continuing.”

“We’re now sitting in the outpost of the Salt Lake City airport, not allowed to get off, trying to refuel and actually get back up in the air,” she explained. “And now, I’m really pissed I didn’t bring a lunch. So the moral of the story is it literally doesn’t matter if you’re flying for 20 minutes or 20 hours, pack your own damn lunch.”

Later on in the TikTok video, Biel shared that they eventually took back off and landed safely.

“We made it,” she gushed. “Hope everybody has safe travels wherever they’re off to.”