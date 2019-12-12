Justin Timberlake Wants Jessica Biel to Visit Film Set After PDA Scandal





“Justin has told Jessica to come down to New Orleans while he is shooting [Palmer] so she can see for herself that nothing is going on between him and Alisha,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

The singer, 38, made headlines after he and Wainwright, 30, were spotted holding hands and getting cozy at a New Orleans bar in November.

Days later, Timberlake acknowledged in an Instagram apology — which Biel encouraged him to post — that he had “a strong lapse in judgement” that night and noted that “nothing happened” between him and Wainwright.

While the parents of Silas, 4, continue work through their issues, “Jessica plans to visit him there,” the source adds, noting that they are also “planning to go out together.”

Still, getting over this scandal won’t be easy for Biel, 37. The source previously told Us that the 7th Heaven alum was “very upset and embarrassed” by the former boy bander’s behavior, and “thought it was completely inappropriate.”

For more on where Timberlake and Biel stand in their marriage, watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.