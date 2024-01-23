Jessica Biel is an experienced actress, producer and mother, her latest “pro tip” for … eating in the shower.

“Chew,” Biel, 41, shared in a recent TikTok video. “Do not open the mouth. Do not let the shower water in.”

The actress’ minute-long video was a reply to a TikTok commenter who wondered how Biel ate in the shower. “All your shower eating questions finally answered 🫡,” she captioned the Monday, January 22 clip, before launching into a barrage of helpful hints.

“A ledge is really helpful, something that you can stick your cup, your yogurt container, your coffee, your espresso. Whatever it is you’re enjoying. But I like to take a bite or a sip and put it on the ledge,” she explained. “Only tricky thing is when you’re chewing, you gotta keep your mouth closed. I still like to get under the water while I’m chewing and for whatever reason I want to open my mouth at the same time and spit water.”

@jessbiel Replying to @Ryan All your shower eating questions finally answered 🫡 ♬ original sound – Jessica Biel

Biel told her TikTok followers that it’s a “pretty simple” and “deeply satisfying” task before thanking followers for their inquiries.

“Guys, thanks for all these questions about shower eating,” she said. “I’m just so thrilled everyone’s so interested. I really wanna, you know, start a movement — a shower eating movement.”

Biel said that eating in the shower is the best “for people who are multitasking,” calling it “a huge relief in so many ways.”

Some fans were quick to agree with the actress, sharing their own shower eating experiences in the comments section.

“Currently eating a bag of Doritos in the bath while watching this 👌,” one commenter wrote. Another added, “I think it’s just called hiding from your family. 😂 That’s what I call it.”

Similar to the commenter, Biel made a joke about her kids within the TikTok. (Biel shares two sons — Silas, 8, and Phineas, 2 — with just husband Justin Timberlake.)

“For whatever reason, I wanna open my mouth at the same time and spit water,” she joked. “A deep rooted need to spit water in the face of someone. Maybe just cause I get spit in the face with water all the time by my kids, so I’m just ready at any moment to retaliate.”

Biel’s TikTok came a month after the first shared her shower “food for thought” in a separate video posted in December 2023.

“I think maybe some of you know this about me, but I love to eat in the shower. I love to eat and drink in the shower,” she revealed at the time. “Shower appropriate items like cereal or yogurt, coffee, tea, popsicles. I know, melt factor but safe, you know. Down the drain, anything drops, you’re good.”