Jessica Biel is just like Us, constantly trying to make Elf on the Shelf exciting for her kids.

“We are also huge fans of Elf on the Shelf in this household,” Biel, 41, quipped in a Saturday, December 23, TikTok video, while holding one of her sons. “Serious fans. It’s a lot of work you guys. All of December? Who made that plan? Like, nobody who has kids made that plan. My kid loves it.”

Biel shares sons Silas, 8, and Phineas, 3, with her husband, Justin Timberlake. The two boys have enjoyed seeing what crazy antics their household elf gets into each morning.

“Thank you to the interwebs for all your fantastic ideas. I’ve been stealing all of your ideas,” the actress added in her TikTok video. “It’s making my life and job so much easier.”

Elf on the Shelf is an advent calendar-like tradition, where many parents move an elf toy around the house daily into humorous and silly positions. According to the mythology, the elves report to Santa every night.

“Have an Elf visit your home for the entire month of December, they said It will be a magical experience, they said,” Biel captioned her post.

Biel has been married to the ‘NSync alum, 42, since 2012 after five years of dating. Three years after tying the knot, they became parents for the first time and welcomed Silas. Phineas followed five years later.

“Phineas really came along at the right time because it’s given them this renewed focus as a couple,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in August 2021. “They both admit that having two kids has been harder than they ever expected, but the good thing is they’ve really bonded over it. Jessica says Justin has totally stepped up, they’re a great team.”

The insider added at the time: “They’re both such devoted parents. As much as they love their careers, they both say being mom and dad is the best job they’ve ever had.”

While Biel and Timberlake, who renewed their vows in October 2022, love raising their sons, there is one part of parenthood that the Candy star is dreading.

“I am devastatingly nervous about [Silas and Phineas becoming teenagers]. God, I mean, it’s terrifying,” Biel quipped to Entertainment Tonight in June. “What’s going to happen to these kids? What they have to go through with puberty, it’s hard being a kid. I tell my 8-year-old that all the time.”

She continued, “I’m like, ‘Dude, it’s hard being 8. I get it.’ And then I’m gonna help him see that it’s hard being 41. He’s just looking at me like, ‘What? You don’t matter.’”