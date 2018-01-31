Another year stronger! Jessica Biel wished her husband, Justin Timberlake, happy birthday with a super sweet note.

“A picture says a thousand words. And thank goodness because there aren’t enough to express ALL the aspects of my love and respect for you,” the Sinner actress, 35, began on Wednesday, January 31.

Biel continued, “Here’s to a spectacular year ahead. I’m so proud of all you’ve accomplished and all that is ahead for you. plus you’re a super hot dad. A ninja dad. A kiddie teeth brushing, Jedi sleep mind tricking, intimidating dad voice disciplining SUPER HOT DAD. I love you, you hot dad.. I’m here, right by your side, OG fan girl #1. Happy birthday, my beloved. Now go crush it this weekend at SB LII.”

The “Filthy” singer, who is set to perform at the Super Bowl LII Halftime Show on Sunday, February 4, in Minneapolis, celebrated his 37th birthday with a dinner party at the French bistro Meritage in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Tuesday, January 30.

Timberlake, Biel and their eight guests dined on “lots of oysters,” duck, foie gras, Tournedos Rossini and “a good amount of nice wine,” an eyewitness exclusively told Us Weekly. “[They] were polite and tipped well. Jessica was very engaged and respectful to staff.”

The onlooker added, “[The restaurant] sent out lots of desserts with candles and sang ‘Happy Birthday’ to him.”

The Grammy winner tweeted about his “birthday vibes” on Wednesday.

“I feel like @djkhaled right now!!! NEW SONG ALERT! Birthday vibes! Thanks everybody for the bday love!” Timberlake captioned a video of himself getting a haircut.

Last September, Us broke the news that Timberlake was going to headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show. He confirmed the news the following month. The New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles will face off at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis for Super Bowl LII, which airs on NBC on Sunday, February 4, at 6:30 p.m. ET.

