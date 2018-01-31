Ringing in his special day! Justin Timberlake may be gearing up for his Super Bowl Halftime performance, but the singer took a well-deserved break to celebrate his birthday.

The “Say Something” songster, who turned 37 on Wednesday, January 31, hosted a dinner party at the French bistro Meritage in St. Paul, Minnesota with wife Jessica Biel and eight pals, including his producer, Ricky Yorn, on Tuesday, January 30.

Timberlake and his guests enjoyed “lots of oysters,” duck, foie gras, Tournedos Rossini (a French steak dish) and “a good amount of nice wine,” an onlooker exclusively told Us Weekly. “[They] were polite and tipped well. Jessica was very engaged and respectful to staff.”

The group closed out the festivities by indulging in sweets. “[The restaurant] sent out lots of desserts with candles and sang ‘Happy Birthday’ to him,” the eyewitness revealed.

Us Weekly broke the news last September that the “Filthy” singer was set to headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show, which he confirmed the following month. The 10-time Grammy winner previously graced the stage at the NFL championship event with ‘NSync in 2001, and again with Janet Jackson in 2004. During his set with the “When I Think of You” crooner, 51, Timberlake accidentally exposed her breast. The incident caused the FCC to include a five-second broadcast delay during all live performances going forward.

Timberlake opened up about the malfunction during an interview with Apple Music Beats 1 on January 18, explaining that the musicians have since made peace. “Naturally, that’s something we talk about,” he said. “To be honest, it wasn’t too much of a conversation. It’s just one of those things where you go, like, ‘Yeah, what do you want me to say? We’re not going to do that again!’”

The New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles will face off at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis for Super Bowl LII, which airs on NBC on Sunday, February 4, at 6:30 p.m. ET.

