The sake anniversary? Jessica Chastain and her husband, Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo, recently celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary, and the actress revealed exclusively to Us Weekly that their special day included drinks and a show!

“We went to see a musical on Broadway. We went to see The Band’s Visit, so beautiful and then we went out for dinner,” the 41-year-old told Us at the New York special screening of Woman Walks Ahead at the Whitby Hotel on Tuesday, June 26. “I don’t remember the name of the restaurant we went to, but it was an incredible vegan Japanese restaurant in Murray Hill and I had a lot of sake! Fabulous!”

Chastain and Passi de Preposulo, 35, tied the knot in Treviso, Italy, in June 2017, after five years of dating. Emily Blunt, Anne Hathaway and her husband, Adam Shulman, were among the celebrity guests in attendance.

“Well thank goodness, you know we’ve only been married a year so we haven’t struggled to keep the magic alive,” she added. “Every night is a wonderful date.”

The Molly’s Game star also revealed that she and Passi de Preposulo, who works for his family’s prosecco business, bond over wine.

“My family is from the wine country in California and his family is from Treviso in the Veneto region of Italy, so every time we go visit our families we’re on a vacation,” Chastain told Us. “They’re both wine countries!”

The Golden Globe winner clarified, however, that the couple do not get drunk — or even tipsy — every night: “But we do love to eat beautiful and drink beautiful wine, of course!”

As for her new film, Chastain explained to Us why Woman Walks Ahead is so relevant in today’s society.

“It was relevant when we we made it because we were making this film about an event at Standing Rock while there were protests at Standing Rock over the Dakota access pipeline and the United States was breaking a treaty, as we were making a film about the United States government breaking a treaty, so it was incredibly relevant while we were making the film,” she explained. “It’s relevant today when we talk about immigration and you know, what does it mean to own the land, what does it mean to separate children from their families, to wipe out the other. Also in terms of a woman’s agency. This film takes place 30 years before women had the right to vote. Women were seen as property of their husbands, their fathers, their brothers, whoever the man in their life was.”

Woman Walks Ahead opens in theaters on Friday, June 29.

With reporting by Nicki Gostin

