A moment to reflect. Jessica Simpson commemorated the four-year anniversary of her sobriety with a heartfelt social media post about what made her decide to change her life.

“This person in the early morning of Nov 1, 2017 is an unrecognizable version of myself,” the “Irresistible” singer, 41, wrote via Instagram on Monday, November 1, alongside a photo from the day she decided to stop drinking. “I had so much self discovery to unlock and explore.”

The Texas native first told fans about her battle with alcoholism in her 2020 memoir, Open Book. Speaking about the book with Hoda Kotb, she recalled carrying a “glitter cup” that was “filled to the rim with alcohol.” After Halloween 2017, she realized she needed to make a change.

“I just realized that I had to surrender,” she said in January 2020. “It was time. I had to give it up and I was ready. I’m not going to miss another day. I’m not going to miss another Halloween. I’m not going to miss another Christmas. I’m going to be present.”

In her post on Monday, the Blonde Ambition actress explained that she gave up drinking so she could “take back” her light. “Personally, to do this I needed to stop drinking alcohol because it kept my mind and heart circling in the same direction and quite honestly I was exhausted,” she wrote. “I wanted to feel the pain so I could carry it like a badge of honor.”

The singer added that she was surprised four years had already passed, telling her followers that it felt more like half of that. “There is so much stigma around the word alcoholism or the label of an alcoholic,” Simpson continued. “The real work that needed to be done in my life was to actually accept failure, pain, brokenness, and self sabotage. The drinking wasn’t the issue. I was. I didn’t love myself. I didn’t respect my own power.”

Earlier this year, the “Come on Over” songstress celebrated her 11th anniversary with husband Eric Johnson. The duo share daughters Maxwell, 9, and Birdie, 2, and son Ace, 8.

“I knew the night we met, the fate of you, locked the key to my searching heart and simply held my soul with love and honor,” Simpson wrote via Instagram in May. “Then, now and for the rest of my life I am fully and always yours and you mine.”

Shortly after the release of Open Book, the Dukes of Hazzard star told Us Weekly that her relationship with the former NFL player, 42, had never been stronger.

“In terms of my marriage to Eric, I have never felt more myself or more free,” she said in February 2020. “Eric and I have a true mind, body [and] soul connection.”

The fashion designer added that she hoped her book will inspire others who might be struggling with similar issues. “Sometimes the hard choice makes you feel alone, but it’s actually that same choice that will guide you to the future that you deserve,” she explained. “I hope my story — and my music — inspires people to break out of those patterns and expectations that others have put on them.”