She wasn’t going to “Let it Go” without capturing a family photo! Jessica Simpson, Eric Johnson and their two children attended the Broadway musical Frozen on Thursday, May 10.

The 37-year-old fashion designer took to Instagram later that same night to share a sweet snapshot. “New York Broadway adventure #Frozen #MAXIDREW #ACEKNUTE,” she captioned the post along with the snowman emoji.

Maxwell, 6, and their son Ace Knute, 4, looked adorable as they held tight to their Playbill booklets.

Simpson and the 39-year-old former NFL player are no strangers to surrounding their children with entertainment. Last week, the couple threw Maxwell an epic Greatest Showman-themed 6th birthday party, which included real-life acrobats, jugglers and unicycles.

Maxwell was the star of the show as she channeled trapeze artist Anne Wheeler, who was played by Zendaya in the film. “Maxwell’s Over-The-Top Big Top,” Simpson captioned one pic of her daughter.

Simpson spoke candidly during a May 2017 interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show about whether she and Johnson are looking to expand their family of four.

“We got an IUD, nothing is going to get into that uterus,” she told the 60-year-old talk show host at the time. “I have two beautiful children and I’m not having a third. They’re too cute! You can’t top that.”

The songstress commemorated their seven-year relationship that same month with a picture posted to Instagram showing a fun moment between the couple and their kids. “7 years, 2 kids, and a whole lotta love later,” she wrote alongside the black-and-white pic.

Simpson and Johnson tied the knot in a private, romantic ceremony in July 2014 at San Ysidro Ranch in Santa Barbara, California.

