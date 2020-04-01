Turning to prayer. Jessica Simpson called on a higher power as the coronavirus pandemic continues to ravage the world.

“I know people are struggling with fear, anxiety, and also with sorrowful loss,” the Open Book author, 39, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, March 31. “My faith in God, knowing that with him all things are possible, has been my strength when I feel overwhelmed. Psalm 34 says, ‘The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.’”

Simpson told her 5.3 million Instagram followers that she has had “many prayerful moments” over the past few weeks as the COVID-19 outbreak worsened in the U.S. and other countries.

“It is in these moments I feel true peace and pure connection to hope,” she continued. “After weeks of quarantine, I have found my quiet place. I urge everyone to cause yourself to let go, be silent with listening ears toward God. ‘Lean not on your own understanding, in all your ways acknowledge him, and He shall direct your path.’ Proverbs 3:6.”

The “With You” singer — whose father, Joe Simpson, was once a Baptist minister — ended her post by calling on fans to join her “in praying for the leaders around the world including our president, governors, mayors, politicians, scientists, doctors, and all healthcare workers.” She wrote that prayer is “not political” but “necessary,” adding, “We are all in this together, so we must stand united. I encourage each and every one of you to stay home, stay strong, and stay on bended knee.”

Jessica and her husband, Eric Johnson, have been enjoying plenty of family time while quarantined at home with their children, Maxwell, 7, Ace, 6, and Birdie, 12 months, in recent weeks.

The couple, who married in 2014, celebrated their youngest’s first birthday on March 19, when the actress wrote on Instagram that Birdie has “illuminated all of our worlds with [her] bright mystical star-bursting smile.”

Jessica is not the first celebrity to turn to prayer amid the pandemic. Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor wrote on Instagram earlier this week that he believes the virus is “a punishment from the man upstairs.” He went on to urge people to “change for the better.”

