Jessica Simpson has been investing money in her brand — and it’s resulted in an awkward moment or two.

“I am draining my bank account,” the “Irresistible” singer, 41, said during her Tuesday, April 19, appearance on The Real. “I have no working credit card. It’s OK. I will pay in cash. I went to Taco Bell the other day and my card got denied. I’m on a budget, ladies!”

The Open Book author explained that she’s currently working on expanding her clothing brand to include lines for boys and men, and when it comes to her business, she’s willing to go all in.

“With money, there’s just so much fear attached to it,” the Texas native said. “And I’m the person that you get mad at at the blackjack table. I’ll put it all out there if it’s me that’s driving the show, because I believe in myself and I know what I can do. And I know that nothing will stop me, and if you try to stop me, I’ll try harder.”

The Employee of the Month actress cofounded the Jessica Simpson Collection in 2005 with her mother, Tina Simpson. In November 2021, the duo succeeded in buying the brand back after it was sold to Sequential Brands Group Inc. in 2015. After Sequential filed for bankruptcy in August 2021, the Newlyweds alum and her mom, 62, were able to reclaim control of the business.

“It means the absolute world to me to be able to take over complete ownership of my brand,” Jessica told Footwear News in October 2021. “After 16 years in business, I feel ready to meet this next exciting phase with open arms. I know the sky is the limit when my mom, our incredible team and I lock into our customers completely.”

One month later, the former Fashion Star judge gushed about how happy she was to regain ownership of her company after a three-year battle.

“I am truly humbled to reclaim 100% ownership of MY name and my brand,” she wrote via Instagram in November 2021. “It was a long journey getting to this point. I was told no, that brand ownership was out of the question, that I was not relevant enough, and I would never have 100%. My mom @tinasimpsonofficial and I remained steadfast, patient, determined, brave, and STRONG. TODAY we can look back and say we BEAT ALL ODDS stacked against us. We withstood the battle and today we CONFIDENTLY claim victory! The entire Jessica Simpson Collection belongs to us!”

At its peak, the Jessica Simpson Collection broke $1 billion in annual sales, but the company floundered after the sale to Sequential. She and her family paid $65 million to buy it back last year.

“I drained everything to buy it back,” the Blonde Ambition star told CNBC on Tuesday. “But I’m my best investment to myself. I believe in big things. I don’t think anything is impossible.”

