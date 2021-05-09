Jill Duggar got all dressed up for a celebration of her husband, Derick Dillard, as he graduated from law school.

The Counting On star, 29, shared a photo via her Instagram Story on Saturday, May 8, that showed her and Dillard, 32, outfitted for the graduation ceremony. Her husband earned his degree from the University of Arkansas School of Law.

“Getting ready for graduation! So proud of my man!” she wrote on the photo. The reality personality wore a red dress that hit just above her knees, and Dillard matched his tie to the color of her dress.

The future lawyer explained on Friday, May 7, that he’d graduated with an accounting degree exactly 10 years earlier with the support of his mother. He couldn’t have finished his latest degree without the mother of his own children.

“My mom was my biggest supporter during that time, and my wife has helped me make it through law school,” the father of two wrote in a lengthy caption. “I couldn’t have done it without either of them, and they both continue to be my biggest supporters. Happy Mother’s Day to Jill and my mom!”

Duggar and Dillard share sons Israel, 6, and Samuel, 3.

The happy moment followed a tumultuous few weeks for the extended Duggar family. Josh Duggar, Jill’s brother, was arrested on child pornography charges on April 29.

“We just found out this information yesterday,” Jill and Dillard told Us Weekly on April 30. “It is very sad.”

Josh, 33, was released on bail after his lawyer pleaded not guilty on his behalf, but he is not allowed to return to his home with his children. He is staying with pastor Lacount Reber and his wife, Maria Reber, during his home confinement, and Josh is only allowed to see his six kids when wife Anna Duggar is present.

Jill revealed earlier this month that her community has been supporting her more than ever during Josh’s latest scandal.

“We were reminded this morning in church about how important community is! I think I’ve brought this up before, but I’ve literally prayed for good community!! We need others for support, prayer … people to do life with and so much more,” Jill wrote via Instagram on May 2. “I know this last year has tested all of us so much, but sometimes it’s in the difficult times that you see more clearly who your people are as they become the hands and feet of Jesus!”