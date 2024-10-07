Jill Duggar is offering a behind-the-scenes look into brother Jason Duggar’s wedding to Maddie Grace in Tennessee.

In an Instagram post chronicling the Thursday, October 3, nuptials, Jill, 33, documented her morning with husband Derick and their children, Israel David, 9, Samuel Scott, 7, and Frederick “Freddy” Michael, 2. The family kicked off the day by heading to an indoor swimming pool, where Derick, 35, guided Freddy around.

The couple then returned to their room to get ready, with Jill curling her hair and changing into a white top and pink-colored pants. “We’re leaving the hotel, heading to the wedding,” Jill said in a clip of her and Derick walking down the hallway.

The video cut to the family driving to the ceremony held at The Estate at Sweetwater Creek in Newport, Tennessee. Ahead of the wedding, Jill shared a series of images of her and Derick cozying up together. She set the photos to The Dixie Cups’ track “Chapel of Love.”

Related: Celebrity Weddings of 2024: Stars Who Got Married This Year Usher, Rebel Wilson and more celebrities went to the chapel in 2024 and got married. Usher celebrated a career milestone alongside a personal one when he married Jenn Goicoechea in Las Vegas. Us Weekly confirmed in February that the couple obtained a marriage license while in Sin City for Super Bowl LVIII, where Usher performed […]

While waiting for Maddie to walk down the aisle, Jill shared a glimpse of the wedding party waiting at the altar as the guests sat in white chairs facing the mountain range. (People previously reported that brothers Jedidiah, James, Justin and Jackson all were groomsmen while Maddie enlisted Johanna, Jennifer, Jordan and Josie as bridesmaids.)

Maddie then walked down the aisle to Sleeping at Last’s song “Turning Page.” After Jason, 24, and Maddie exchanged vows, there was a unity cord braiding (which symbolizes the union of God, bride and groom) and the duo sealed their nuptials with a kiss. The duo walked down the aisle as the crowd erupted into cheers.

Next came the reception, which included white and gold plates and cutlery on each of the tables. Jill shared a close-up image of her pasta dish before unveiling the couple’s chosen dessert. As Jason and Maddie walked into the reception hand in hand, they were met with applause and proceeded to cut the cake.

Derick, for his part, dug into ice cream, telling Jill in a video that he was eating a butter pecan flavored scoop. Jason and Maddie were also seen ordering their own ice cream and cobbler from a food truck on premises.

Related: The Duggars: A Comprehensive Guide to the Famous Family When it comes to the Duggars, the more members, the merrier — which is why some fans have a hard time keeping track of the famous family. After tying the knot in July 1984, Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar (née Ruark) welcomed a total of 19 children, including two sets of twins, and the […]

The night continued with Maddie’s bouquet toss, which was set to Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It).” Maddie and Jason then embraced while slowly dancing as guests held sparklers in a circle around the couple.

Afterward, the dance floor was opened up to everyone, but Derick opted for the grass to show off his moves to Soulja Boy‘s “Crank That.” The night came to an end with Maddie and Jason exiting the venue while their guests held up sparklers as they made their way to their car.

Maddie and Jason got engaged after he popped the question on a beach. “On 8/24, Jase asked me to marry him, and I could not be more excited!!” Maddie wrote via Instagram in August, sharing photos of the proposal. Jason and Maddie publicly debuted their courtship in May.