Jason Duggar Marries Fiancee Maddie Grace 2 Months After Proposal

Jason Duggar and his fiancée, Maddie Grace, are officially married!

The Counting On alum, 24, and Maddie tied the knot on Thursday, October 3, in front of 300 family members and friends at The Estate at Sweetwater Creek in Tennessee, People reports.

“[I’m excited to have] everybody together just to celebrate us, because you never get another day in your life where all of your loved ones are together,” Maddie gushed to the outlet ahead of the big day. “Especially for us, because I’m from Tennessee, and so half my family lives in Tennessee and Kentucky, and then we’re moving to Arkansas. … It’s just a big party where everybody gets together.”

Jason is one of the sons of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, who are parents of 19 children overall. Many Duggar siblings were featured in Jason and Maddie’s bridal party. According to People, brothers Jedidiah, James, Justin and Jackson all were groomsmen while Maddie enlisted Johanna, Jennifer, Jordan and Josie as bridesmaids.

The couple got engaged two months earlier when Jason popped the question on a beach.

“On 8/24, Jase asked me to marry him, and I could not be more excited!!” Maddie wrote via Instagram several days later in August, sharing photos of Jason’s rose-colored, beachside proposal.

Jason and Maddie publicly debuted their courtship in May, sharing sweet pictures via Instagram of the pair holding hands on a beach. Months later, they celebrated the 4th of July together and attended Jason’s sister Jana Duggar’s wedding to Stephen Wissman.

Jason initially connected with Maddie via Instagram in December 2023.

“I kind of basically got lost on there. I was talking with Jana. I was telling her, I was like, ‘Listen, Jana, you got to put yourself out there if you want to find a guy,’” he recalled to People. “So I was like, ‘Look, listen, I’m going to hop on here just to find someone, just to show you that I can do it.’”

Maddie, meanwhile, noticed Jason after he “accidentally tapped on the notifications button” on her page.

“He saw my profile picture. He was like, ‘Oh, she’s cute,’” Maddie quipped to People. “It was definitely a God thing though. There’s no way we would’ve found each other. It was just crazy.”

After their initial social media connection, the pair’s connection blossomed.

“We really became each other’s best friends and it just kind of built from there,” Jason gushed. “The journey is what has showed us that we are just perfect for each other.”