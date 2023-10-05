Jill Martin gave viewers an update on her experience going through chemotherapy after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

“This has been hell for me and my family for the past two and a half months but it could have been prevented, so my goal is to make everyone aware of early detection for women and men,” Martin, 47, explained to Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie during the Wednesday, October 4, episode of the Today show. “This is my story so far. I can’t believe this is my movie. I’m still in shock. I’m grieving as I’m healing and as I’m fighting.”

The Today show contributor went on to explain that after being diagnosed with stage II breast cancer and immediately undergoing a double mastectomy, she was told she needed chemotherapy.

“Cancer will take whatever you let it,” she shared in an emotional clip. “It will take your soul, it’ll take your hair. And that might seem small to you, but it’s not. Cancer wants everything.”

Martin admitted that she felt the need to “tell her story in real time” because the disease “could have been avoided through genetic testing.”

“My grandmother, we lost her to breast cancer, [and] my mother is a 25-year breast cancer survivor. Only badass people get cancer. If I had known it’s on my father’s side, this could have been prevented,” she shared. “Everyone is either going through or knows someone going through it. Don’t be scared to go get that test. The alternative is worse. Take the power into your own hands.”

Along with chemotherapy, Martin revealed that she is also doing cold-capping to save her hair. According to BreastCancer.org, a cold cap is a helmet filled with cold gel that patients wear during chemo treatment to prevent hair loss.

“For me, my hair’s always been something that makes me feel like myself,” Martin explained, adding her body doesn’t feel like “her body” anymore even though she’s protected her locks.

Although Martin has been busy fighting for her life, she has continued working on the Today show.

“You want to keep as much of your routine as possible. When I walk into the studio, I feel loved, I feel safe,” she explained. “The Today family is my family. It feels like home to me. Everyone knows what I’m going through and everyone’s amazing. You think I’m gonna let cancer take away something else I love to do?”