Jill Zarin may have recently stepped out with new beau Gary Brody, but the Real Housewives of New York City alum is still grieving the loss of her husband of almost 18 years, Bobby Zarin.

“Gary very much respects the grieving process I am going through and has been an incredible friend to talk to. He only wants the best for me and my daughter,” Zarin, 54, exclusively tells Us Weekly, referring to her adult daughter Ally Shapiro.

Us Weekly confirmed on Saturday, July 7, that Zarin is dating again five months after Bobby lost his longtime battle with cancer. An insider told Us that Brody, 52, is “not her boyfriend,” but added that “the situation is evolving.”

The insider also explained that Zarin and Brody have “played tennis as friends for a long time” and “have been casually hanging out for a few months.”

Comedian Heather McDonald, who is one of the former Bravo star’s close friends, also spoke to Us about Zarin’s relationship with the clothing executive.

“I met Gary when I was visiting her in March, I did a charity event for the Parkland survivors,” the former Chelsea Lately star exclusively told Us. “She was playing tennis with him. I got to meet him. They were strictly friends, but I thought he was so funny and really delightful.”

She continued: “He had me dying laughing. It was just a friendly thing. I said ‘I think there might be something there and she said ‘No, no not at all. It has been a platonic friendship for a long time. I didn’t witness anything romantic back in March. If something is brewing now I think that’s appropriate.”

The “Juicy Scoop” podcast host revealed that while “there was still a lot of sadness” about Bobby’s death in March, the two women would go “have a laugh” at lunch with Brody.

“It’s nice to know she’s having fun,” McDonald added. “And Ally is hanging out with them.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!