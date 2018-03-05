It’s over for Jim Belushi and Jennifer Sloan. The former According to Jim star’s wife has filed for divorce after almost 20 years of marriage.

According to the court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Sloan filed in Los Angeles on Monday, March 5, which also happens to be the anniversary of John Belushi’s death. The actor’s brother died 36 years ago of a combined drug intoxication.

Sloan cited irreconcilable differences. She is reportedly requesting spousal support and seeking joint legal custody of their two children: Jamison, 18, and Jared, 16.

The former couple wed in May 1998. This will be Belushi’s third divorce. He was previously married to Sandra Davenport from 1980 to 1988 and Marjorie Bransfield from 1990 to 1992. He shares adult son Robert James Belushi with Davenport.

News of Belushi’s split comes just days after Deadline reported he is making his return to ABC. He starred on According to Jim from 2001 to 2009, and is set to film a drama pilot called Salvage opposite Charity Wakefield and Toby Kebbell.

