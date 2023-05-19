A break from Margaritaville. Jimmy Buffett has postponed his Saturday, May 20, concert in South Carolina after he was taken to the hospital to deal with an undisclosed health condition.

“I had a sudden change of plans this week that affected us all,” the “It’s 5 O’Clock Somewhere” crooner, 76, wrote in a personal note on his website on Thursday, May 18. “Two days ago, I was just back from a trip to the Bahamas, thawing out from the California ‘winter tour,’ and chomping at the bit to get back to Charleston. I had to stop in Boston for a check-up but wound up back in the hospital to address some issues that needed immediate attention.”

He added: “Growing old is not for sissies, I promise you. I also will promise you that when I am well enough to perform, that is what I’ll be doing in the land of She-Crab soup.”

The Mississippi native and his Jimmy Buffett & the Coral Reefer Band were scheduled to perform at Charleston’s Credit One Stadium on Saturday. With the postponement, all previously purchased tickets will be honored at the new gig when a date is announced.

While Buffett did not disclose further details of his condition, he was grateful for fan support.

“You all make my life more meaningful and fulfilled than I would have ever imagined as a toe-headed little boy sitting on the edge of the Gulf of Mexico,” the “Trip Around the Sun” singer gushed in his Thursday note.” Thank you for your prayers and thoughts, your amazing years of loyalty, and just remember, ‘NOT YET.’”

He continued with a poignant quote from author Mark Twain, which “seemed perfect to pass on at this time.” The passage read: “Challenges make life interesting, however overcoming them is what makes life meaningful.”

The “Come Monday” artist rose to fame in the late 1970s when his first record, Down to Earth, was released. He has since dropped more than 29 albums and was in the midst of a live concert tour with his band prior to his recent hospitalization.

Buffett had previously canceled several shows in the fall of 2022 following medical complications.

“Due to health issues and brief hospitalization, Jimmy will need to refrain from touring for the rest of the year,” a statement on Buffett’s Twitter page read that September. “On doctor’s orders, he must take this time to recuperate and heal. Jimmy looks forward to getting back on stage next year.”