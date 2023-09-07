Jimmy Buffett’s daughter Sarah “Delaney” Buffett honored her late father with a heartwarming tribute.

“I knew my dad my whole life but in his final days, I saw who he was: a man whose spirit could not be broken. Despite the pain, he smiled everyday. He was kind when he had every excuse not to be. He told us not to be sad or scared, but to keep the party going,” Delaney, 31, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, September 6. “And as much as I’d like to use that as an excuse to drink myself into oblivion worthy of his literary heroes, I know it’s not what he meant.”

She continued: “Yes, he loved his weed and his wine, but the truth is, most of the time, he was just high on life, and that is what he wanted for everyone: to enjoy the fantastic trip that life can be. My dad was the joy he sang about. He was the hardest working person I’ve ever seen. He was a great man and an even better dad to my brother, sister and me.”

The “Margaritaville” singer died on Friday, September 1, at age 76. “Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs,” a statement shared via his Instagram read. “He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many.”

An obituary posted that same day revealed that Jimmy was privately “fighting Merkel cell skin cancer” for four years before his death. “He continued to perform during treatment, playing his last show, a surprise appearance in Rhode Island, in early July,” noted the message, which was uploaded via his official website.

In her lengthy social media post, Delaney shared her gratitude for the medical professionals who cared for her dad.

“My dad repeatedly told us how much he appreciated the doctors, nurses, and every person who was there for him during his battle with cancer,” she noted. “So to those who took care of my dad at home and in the hospital, I want to thank you for giving us more time together. I am eternally grateful.”

Delaney thanked her loved ones as well for being by her side, adding, “To the family and friends supporting us during this time, thank you for reminding me of the importance of human connection. I knew laughter was the best medicine, but it’s never rung truer than it does now. If we couldn’t laugh, we would all go insane.”

While reflecting on Jimmy’s legacy, Delaney recalled the lessons she learned from him.

“He was generous with his friends and strangers alike. He had a deep admiration for the people he worked with, and he never took himself too seriously, which is probably what I loved most about him,” she wrote. “When I showed him the South Park episodes that parody him, he loved chuckling along. I remember teasing him about their Margaritaville blender jokes, and without missing a beat, he zinged me with ‘You live off those f—king blenders!’ He got me there.”

Delaney concluded: “Finally, to my dad, thank you. You turned nothing into something and gave me everything. I will never be able to repay you or my mom for my beautiful life. I will love you forever, and I will always keep the party going (responsibly, of course).”