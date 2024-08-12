After Jimmy Fallon got lost in Bavaria, he turned to hitchhiking — and met a couple of friends along the way.

In a clip shared via Instagram on Saturday, August 10, Fallon, 49, was seen riding in the passenger seat of a convertible. As he panned the camera, a woman was seen driving the vehicle and her son, Leon, sat in the backseat.

“Yes!” Fallon exclaimed as the trio jammed out to Queen’s 1974 track “Killer Queen.” After the mother-son duo flashed smiles for the camera, the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon host lip-synced along to the lyrics.

“I 🥨 Bavaria!” he captioned the upload. “The other day I got lost in the middle of nowhere in Bavaria. Thankfully, I made some new friends who offered to drive me back to my hotel. If you run into Leon or his mom — say hi and thank you from Jimmy! Also shoutout to radio station 93.7 in Bavaria. Great music.”

Fallon gave more context to his Bavarian adventures in a TikTok uploaded on Friday, August 9, sharing that he went for a walk to “go look at the lake” which he didn’t end up finding. While listening to a “some book about breathing,” Fallon made a left turn and didn’t think much of it.

“I end up just going into someone’s yard and I don’t know where I am,” he said. “I am lost. Completely lost.”

Fallon attempted to use his phone — which was at five percent — to orient himself, which is when he realized he was almost two hours away from his hotel. He then tried taking a short cut through a field, but the grass began getting taller and he was worried about getting “bit by a snake.”

Abandoning that plan, Fallon headed back to the main road and put his thumb up to indicate the universal hitchhiking gesture. After attempting to catch a ride with a stranger, Fallon found his way to an auto body shop where he met a fan — who turned out to be Leon, and offered Fallon a ride back to his hotel.

“We’re driving and then Queen comes on the radio. ‘Killer Queen,’” he said. “And we start jamming out, laughing. The top is down, the sun is shining.”

Fallon noted that he will “never forget” Leon and his mom, whom he called “nice people” and invited them to visit his NBC late-night talk show.

“Now I’m in love with Bavaria,” Fallon said. “I always thought I would love it, but now I’m just, ‘Wow.’”