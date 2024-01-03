Jimmy Kimmel denied and clapped back at Aaron Rodgers for claiming he was connected to the late Jeffrey Epstein.

“Dear A–hole: for the record, I’ve not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any ‘list’ other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can’t seem to distinguish from reality,” Kimmel, 56, wrote via X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, January 2. “Your reckless words put my family in danger. Keep it up and we will debate the facts further in court. @AaronRodgers12.”

Kimmel’s comments came hours after Rodgers, 40, appeared on the Tuesday episode of The Pat McAfee Show. While chatting on the sports internet show, Rodgers talked about a conspiracy theory on how the NFL’s Super Bowl emblems predict which teams will play the big game that season. As the show’s panel was perplexed about Rodgers’ opinions, cohost AJ Hawk jokingly asked if the quarterback’s point had anything to do with an alleged list of Epstein’s associates.

“There’s a lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, who are really hoping that list doesn’t come out,” Rodgers retorted.

McAfee reminded viewers that Kimmel poked fun at Rodgers for his invested interest in the theory and joked that the New York Jets star was “waiting in his wine cellar” for the news.

‘I’ll tell you what, if that list comes out, I will definitely be popping some sort of bottle,’ Rodgers added.

Rodgers has been a frequent guest on The Pat McAfee Show for years. During his appearances, the athlete has broached a variety of strange subjects from the alleged Epstein list to UFOs. During a March 2023 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the late night host shared a series of snippets from Rodgers’ February 2023 appearance during his monologue.

“Did you hear about the Epstein client list about to be released?” Rodgers said in the package. “There’s some files that have some names on it that might be getting released pretty soon.”

Kimmel then poked fun at Rodgers’ interest in the conspiracy theory and teased he might have a potential head injury.

“It might be time to revisit that concussion protocol, Aaron,” Kimmel quipped at the time.

As the clip was shared via social media, some jumped to Rodgers’ defense including his former Green Bay Packers teammate, David Bakhtiari.

“Tell me you’re on the Jeffrey Epstein client list, without telling me you’re on the Jeffrey Epstein client list,” he tweeted in March 2023.