Colton Underwood is going to find himself in a difficult situation when the fantasy suites come around on season 23 of The Bachelor. Fortunately, Jimmy Kimmel sat down with the 26-year-old, who is a virgin, to give him the sex talk during a sketch on Wednesday, September 5.

“Has anyone ever explained the birds and the bees to you?” the late-night host, 50, asked Underwood, who responded, “I have never had that talk in my life.”

The former NFL tight end explained that he has “an idea” where babies come from despite his lack of experience in the bedroom — or anywhere else. “It could be a car, it could be an elevator, it could be the fantasy suite,” Kimmel pointed out. “My wife’s parents conceived her on the kitchen table. Magic can happen anywhere.”

Underwood said he is not waiting for marriage to have sex, but he has yet to find the right person.

“I admire that! I think that’s great,” Kimmel replied. “It’s totally weird, but it’s nice.”

The comedian then pulled out diagrams of a penis and a vagina to help explain. After detailing the process of fertilization, he joked, “The egg becomes what they call a baby omelet, and it forms a human being. That human being comes out and it wakes you up really early every single morning, sometimes many times in the middle of the night.”

The reality star informed Kimmel that he learned about safe sex in health class, where he once “put a condom on a banana.” The TV host replied, “Also, you can sometimes put that condom on your penis!”

Underwood vied for Becca Kufrin’s heart on season 14 of The Bachelorette earlier this year before briefly reuniting with his ex Tia Booth on season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise. He was named the next Bachelor on Tuesday, September 4, during an appearance on Good Morning America.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs on ABC weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET.

