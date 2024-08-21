Jinger Duggar and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, have started settling into their new house.

“It’s been pretty good,” Duggar, 30, said during the Wednesday, August 21, episode of the couple’s eponymous podcast. “We’re looking around and realizing how many things need to be done because it’s not a new house. It’s an old house, [but] it’s new for us.”

Duggar, Vuolo and their daughters, Felicity, 6, and Evangeline, 3, moved into a new property last month. The house is a fixer-upper since “it’s been here awhile.”

“There are lots of projects,” Duggar quipped. “We have a long list of things that need to be done, and so we are just trying to get those things done. [We’re] just checking off the list one thing at a time.”

Related: Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo's Relationship Timeline Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo‘s love story may have been a whirlwind — but their connection is undeniably strong. The couple were introduced through Jinger’s sister Jessa Duggar and her husband, Ben Seewald, who met the former soccer star in Texas before he visited the Duggar family in Arkansas. Jinger reflected on the early days […]

Duggar, who grew up in Arkansas with her famous family, moved to Texas after marrying Vuolo, 36, in 2017. After two years together, the pair decided to leave the Midwest for Los Angeles. Their new house is still located in the City of Angels.

On Wednesday, Vuolo went on to praise the Counting On alum for being “so good at moving” over the years.

“You’ve done so much work on these projects and you’re good at getting settled into a house well,” he said.

Duggar, meanwhile, wasn’t completely convinced by her husband’s comments.

“I look around and I’m like, ‘We still have boxes in our storage area that need to be unpacked, put away,’” she joked. “But, for the most part, we have the basics out [and] everything that we need.”

Related: Duggar Family's Courtship Beginnings: How Each Couple Met The Duggar family has been captivating viewers with their unique courtship process since 2008 — and have kept the tradition going strong ever since. Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar share 19 children: sons Joshua, John-David, Joseph, Josiah, Jedidiah, Jeremiah, Jason, Justin and Jackson, and daughters Jana, Jill, Jessa, Jinger, Joy-Anna, Johannah, Jennifer, Jordyn-Grace and Josie. […]

The house’s kitchen is one of the areas that is “still not done,” Duggar explained.

“Our countertops right now have just wood on them [and] we’re waiting for the quartz to be put in,” Duggar said. “The fabricator said he got sick and he pushed back some days. Hopefully, he’ll start working again [in] maybe a couple days. We’ll get those in and then we’ll get a kitchen sink in, ’cause we have a sink in, [but] we just don’t have the faucet on yet. So, there are lots of things [that we’re waiting on].”

As a result, Duggar and Vuolo are currently eating all their meals on paper plates because it’s difficult to wash dishes without a sink faucet.

“It’s amazing, it’s kind of like health [where] you take your health for granted until you get the flu or you get a cold,” Vuolo said. “Then you realize, ‘Oh, man, I really take it for granted when I wake up [feeling] healthy, invigorated. Same thing with the kitchen because I didn’t realize [that it’s always there].”

In fact, it is the various projects that make Vuolo think that the new residence is a “cool house.”