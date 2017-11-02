Joanna Krupa defended Jeremy Piven amid allegations of sexual harassment and voiced her beliefs that women speaking out against Harvey Weinstein may not have the best intentions.

“I love Jeremy Piven, like I’ve known Jeremy Piven for a very long time,” the Real Housewives of Miami alum, 38, told The Blast outside of L.A.’s Craig’s restaurant on Wednesday, November 1. ‘He’s like the nicest f—king guy I’ve ever met.”

The reality star then explained why she believes that women who have come forward and accused Weinstein, 65, of sexual misconduct may not be genuine. “So I think people are taking advantage of the whole situation with Weinstein, and they’re trying to make a living or they’re trying to get famous,” Krupa said, before reaffirming her support for Piven, 52. “Jeremy never did anything wrong to me. He’s always been an amazing friend to me, so I support him.”

Added the model: “I knew about Harvey Weinstein over 10 years ago. Do I have any issues with him? No. I hope this whole situation gets better and people in Hollywood actually get hired for their talent.”

As previously reported, former reality star Ariana Bellamar came forward on Monday, October 30, and alleged that Piven sexually assaulted her on the set of Entourage and at the Playboy Mansion. The Wisdom of the Crowd actor denied the claims in a statement to Us Weekly, saying, “I unequivocally deny the appalling allegations being peddled about me. It did not happen.”

As for Weinstein, the Miramax producer was fired from his company on October 8 shortly after The New York Times published an exposé including the accounts of multiple actresses who claimed Weinstein harassed them. The former studio exec denied all allegations via his spokesperson, and briefly checked into a facility in Arizona to seek treatment for sex addiction. Weinsten’s wife, designer Georgina Chapman, left him shortly after the news broke.

The Beverly Hills Police Department has since opened an investigation into Weinstein and the allegations made against him.

