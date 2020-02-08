A special bond. Joaquin Phoenix and his fiancée, Rooney Mara, packed on the PDA at Jane Fonda‘s Fire Drill Friday rally on Friday, February 7, in Los Angeles.

The Joker star, 45, attended the first Fire Drill Friday rally in L.A. with Rooney, 34, and her sister, Kate Mara, to call on political leaders to address the climate change crisis. Fonda, 82, first held Fire Drill Friday rallies in Washington D.C. every week in January before taking the movement to L.A.

“Joaquin, Rooney and Kate all wore matching black sweatshirts,” an eyewitness exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Joaquin went up on stage and Rooney and Kate held hands as they followed behind him. Joaquin held Rooney in front of him with his arms around her as they stood on the podium with the other celebrities, and Joaquin held Rooney’s arm as she led him back down into the crowd. They looked protective and loving of one another.”

Later that night, Phoenix and the Girl With a Dragon Tattoo star were spotted leaving the WME Pre-Oscars party in L.A.

Us broke the news in July 2019 that the Walk the Line star and Rooney were engaged after she was seen wearing a large diamond ring two months earlier.

A source told Us at the time that the couple, who began dating in 2016 after costarring in the film Mary Magdalene, prefer to keep their relationship low-key.

“They don’t really like to go out,” the insider said. “They mainly just like to be with each other as the two of them. They’re in their own bubble.”

Phoenix revealed to Vanity Fair in October 2019 that he knew Rooney was The One when he felt the urge to do some internet research on the actress.

“She’s the only girl I ever looked up on the internet,” he said at the time. “We were just friends, email friends. I’d never done that. Never looked up a girl online.”

Phoenix gave a sweet nod of acknowledgment to his Her costar in January while accepting the Best Actor award at the Golden Globes, simply telling her “love you.”

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe