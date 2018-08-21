Jodie Sweetin Addresses Rumor She’s Slept With John Stamos

How rude! Jodie Sweetin clapped back at a troll for accusing her of sleeping with John Stamos.

The Hollywood Darlings actress had the exchange after she posted a throwback photo of Stamos for his 55th birthday. “Happy Birthday, Uncle J! My, my… we’ve made quite the memories these last 30+ years!” she wrote on Sunday, August 19. “I can’t believe you’re about 10 years younger than I am currently in this photo!! We were babies! (Well, I actually was… haha) Love you so much.”

A user responded: “How can you still say uncle to him when it’s been reported that you slept with him?! That’s just nasty.”

Sweetin, 36, shut down the rumor — and fast. “Hahahah…um…what?!” she wrote. “Yeah…that’s def not true.”

Sweetin and Stamos, of course, have known each other for decades. They played Stephanie Tanner and Uncle Jesse, respectively, on Full House from 1987 to 1995 and reprised their roles in Netflix’s Fuller House.

As for her love life, Sweetin is currently dating boyfriend Mescal Wasilewski. A source told Us Weekly that they have been together since November 2017. She previously was married to Shaun Holguin from 2002 to 2006 and Cody Herpin, with whom she shares 9-year-old daughter Zoie, from 2007 to 2010. She also is mom of daughter Beatrix, 7, with ex-husband Morty Coyle. She filed for legal separation in June 2013 after less than two years of marriage.

Stamos, meanwhile, welcomed son Billy in April with his wife, model Caitlin McHugh.

