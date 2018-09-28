Jodie Sweetin spoke candidly on social media about her experience with sexual assault, revealing why she never reported the incident.

“I stand with her. I AM her. I was the girl who never reported because I blamed myself. I was the woman who never reported because I didn’t want to go through the pain and ridicule,” the 36-year-old actress began on Instagram on Thursday, September 27, the same day Dr. Christine Ford testified at the Senate Judiciary Committee hearings for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. “The same sort of pain that I witnessed Dr. Christine Blasey Ford walk through today. What we saw today is about a much bigger issue of survivors of sexual assault being persecuted, judged and re-traumatized when they do come forward.”

Earlier this month, Ford, 51, accused Kavanaugh, 53, of sexually assaulting her at a high school party in the summer of 1982. He denied the allegations.

“We are told that if it were ‘real,’ we would have reported it at the time,” Sweetin continued. “Often when we were merely children or young girls. Girls who were assaulted and then had ‘whore’ written on lockers because rumors spread. Girls who were afraid of becoming a pariah in their social circles because they told the truth. It was easier to stay quiet. And as we grew older and it happened again, we had been trained to remain silent. We had learned the lesson that no one will believe us. That even if someone DOES, it holds no consequence. We had watched other women come forward, only to be told ‘there were no witnesses, so it’s your word against his’, knowing that ‘his’ story is always more believed than ‘hers.’”

Sweetin also noted that her message “isn’t about politics.”

“This is about a panel of people brushing aside someone’s trauma. I will not sit still. I will not stay quiet,” she explained. “Although I may never be as brave or as unflinching in the face of such an inquisition as she was today, it has given me hope. That maybe, just maybe, female survivors of sexual assault may be heard. Even if our voice is barely above a whisper. #imwithher #listentoyourwomen#tellyourtruth #ihearyou.”

Sweetin’s Full House costar John Stamos was quick to send love to his TV niece. “PROUD OF YOU JODIE! And love you. You continue to be an inspiration to me and many others. Thank you, Uncle J,” he wrote in the comments.

“thanks Uncle J,” the Dancing With the Stars alum replied. “I love you too.”

Step by Step’s Christine Lakin, who currently appears on Hollywood Darlings with Sweetin, also commented. “Yes yes yes. love you,” she wrote. “With you always.”

Fuller House costar Andrea Barber and Hollywood Darlings costar Beverley Mitchell sent support by “liking” the post.

If you or anyone you know has been sexually assaulted, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing and recovering, and more.

