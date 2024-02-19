Joe Alwyn returned to social media after 5 months away with a nostalgic photo dump.

Alwyn, 32, posted a carousel of photos on Instagram on Monday, February 19, which included several black and white photos, a self-portrait and a screenshot from the UK version of The Office where Ricky Gervais says, “Different drinks for different needs,” followed by a candid photo with Succession’s Brian Cox. The post concludes with a sweet and silly pic of Alwyn as a child.

Alwyn’s last post on Instagram was on September 5, 2023, with a similar style of photo dump. The notoriously private actor’s latest post comes days after his ex, Taylor Swift, shared that she had been “lonely” during a portion of their relationship.

“[I was] imagining that, instead of being a lonely millennial woman covered in cat hair drinking my weight in white wine, I was a ghostly Victorian lady wandering through the woods with a candle in a candlestick holder,” Swift, 34, said during her Saturday, February 17, concert in Melbourne, per social media footage. “And I wrote only on parchment with a feathered quill. That was in my mind, what I thought I looked like, writing Folklore. … So that’s all that matters: the delusion.”

Folklore was released in July 2020, just months into the COVID-19 pandemic. Swift and Alwyn were still an item at the time she was writing Folklore, as the couple spent the pandemic lockdown together in London. The Conversations With Friends actor also cowrote songs on the album under the pseudonym William Bowery.

“I wasn’t expecting to make an album,” Swift told Entertainment Weekly of Folklore in December 2020. “Early on in quarantine, I started watching lots of films. We would watch a different movie every night. I’m ashamed to say I hadn’t seen Pan’s Labyrinth before. One night I’d watch that, then I’d watch L.A. Confidential, then we’d watch Rear Window, then we’d watch Jane Eyre.”

The couple was private about their relationship, which began in 2017. It was confirmed by Us Weekly in April 2023 that Swift and Alwyn had parted ways after six years together. Dedicated Swifties have already started speculations that her next album, The Tortured Poets Department, will primarily be inspired by her and Alwyn’s breakup.

Swift announced her latest album at the 2024 Grammy Awards on February 4. Fans theorized that the album name was a reference to Alwyn’s group chat with actors Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott.

“It’s the Tortured Man Club, I think,” Alwyn said during a December 2022 Actors on Actors interview with Variety. “It’s me, you — and Andrew Scott started the group. [Andrew is] just messaging himself good mornings. We were both in the Sally Rooney universe and crossed over with Lenny Abrahamson. We were so lucky to have that experience.”