Tough consequences. Joe Giudice shared how hard it’s been for him to be away from his family as he remains in his native Italy while he waits for a verdict in his appeal against his deportation.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 47, posted a photo of his father Frank Giudice’s gravestone with an emotional caption on Saturday, March 7.

“My mistake has caused me literally not to touch my daughters everyday and you again,” Joe, who shares daughters, Gia, 19, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10, with his estranged wife, Teresa Giudice, wrote. “This terrible feeling continues as tears stream down my face knowing I can’t see you. My promise to you dad and my girls I will never make the same mistake again. I must accept my flaws and forgive myself to go forward.”

He added to his daughter Milania, “thank you buddy for visiting Nonno. I look up to you daughters more and more each day.❤️❤️❤️❤️ #truth #screwup.” Joe’s father died in New Jersey in 2014 at the age of 63 shortly before his son and daughter-in-law were sentenced to jail time.

Joe spent 41 months in prison for fraud before he was transferred into Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody in March 2019. Seven months later, the former construction business owner was released from ICE custody and flew to Italy to await a decision on his deportation case.

The Bravo personality was reunited with his daughters and Teresa, 47, in November 2019, when they came to visit him on a trip that was filmed for The Real Housewives of New Jersey. One month later, the Standing Strong author and Joe announced their separation after 20 years of marriage.

Joe confessed in an emotional Instagram post that he felt like he “failed” in his marriage to Teresa.

“No matter how much 💯 energy and time I devoted to trying it failed,” he captioned a video montage of Teresa and their children on February 29. “I did my best and put all efforts into making this a great experience for my family. I did try to address issues in the relationship that bothered me throughout the years in return 🎥 portrayed it as Criticism! My key role was to always to be a great father and husband not the [black bars emoji].”

He added, “Today I 👀, I can’t allow others to keep lingering toxins and undesirable demands around me. I choose to have a solid foundation with strong and inspiring people around me in 🇮🇹.”

Days later, Joe left a risqué comment on his estranged wife’s Instagram photo on Thursday, March 5, referencing Teresa’s recent plastic surgery. The Skinny Italian author revealed in January that she went under the knife for a breast augmentation 10 years after the first time she had her breasts altered.

“Nice new boobs,” he wrote in a since-deleted response adding a thumbs-up emoji.