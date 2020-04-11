Heartbroken. Joe Giudice is reeling after being forced to cancel a planned Easter trip with his daughters due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Real Housewives’ Kids, Then And Now

The former reality TV star, 47, opened about not being able to spend the holiday with Gia, 19, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10, in a post on Instagram on Saturday, April 11. Giudice is currently living in Italy while he awaits the final verdict in his appeal against deportation, while the girls are living in the U.S. with their mother, Teresa Giudice.

“For 🐣, my family and I were to reunite instead the unthinkable happened, not a day,hour,min. goes by that I don’t think about the girls,” he captioned a video slideshow of his daughters as he alluded to the recent death of Teresa’s father, Giacinto Gorga, earlier this month. “Special occasions are the hardest without them it feels emptier and less joyful.”

Joe went on to explain that he “felt overwhelmed with emotions” so he decided to write about his feelings.

“My heart breaks for anyone who is going through not seeing their kids, wife, parents, or loss,” he continued. “This has taught me to be grateful and humbled by all my experiences it reinforced the idea of never taking anything for granted, especially my babies. Happy Easter everyone! Make Memories that last❤️🐰🐣 #loss #experiencesoverthings #happyeaster #memories #staystrong #writerscommunity #thoughts.”

‘Real Housewives’ Couples Who Filed for Divorce After Appearing on TV

Joe’s heartfelt words come just a few days after Teresa, also 47, officially started divorce proceedings following her breakup from the businessman.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star’s brother, Joe Gorga, confirmed that “paperwork is almost done” during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on April 2.

He also revealed that Teresa has no plans to find romance again anytime soon.

“No, not yet,” Gorga, 40, told Andy Cohen when asked if Teresa was dating.

Us Weekly confirmed in December 2019 that the Skinny Italian author and Joe had split after 20 years of marriage.

Teresa and Joe Giudice’s Ups and Downs Over the Years

“Teresa and Joe talked about their future when she and the girls were in Italy and decided it was best for them to separate,” a source told Us at the time. “Neither of them wanted to be in a long-distance relationship. … They harbor no ill will toward each other and will continue to coparent their kids.”

Joe — who spent 41 months in prison on fraud charges before being released last year — previously shed light on the inner workings of his marriage, revealing that he did his best but “failed” as a husband.

“No matter how much energy and time I devoted to trying it failed,” Joe wrote on Instagram in February. “I did my best and put all efforts into making this a great experience for my family. I did try to address issues in the relationship that bothered me throughout the years in return portrayed it as Criticism! My key role was to always to be a great father and husband not the [black bars emoji].”