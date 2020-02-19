Stepping up. Joe Gorga opened up about supporting his nieces amid their father Joe Giudice’s deportation battle.

“I feel I got that father figure. I want to step in and do whatever I can as much as I can,” the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 40, told Us Weekly exclusively on Tuesday, February 18, while discussing his stand-up comedy show. “You know, again, I’m really not their father. It’s not the same, but I’ll do whatever I can for them. I love them.”

Gorga’s sister, Teresa Giudice, shares daughters Gia, 19, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10, with Joe, 47. The businessman left the U.S. for his native Italy in October 2019 while he awaits a final decision in his deportation case.

Meanwhile, Gorga is pursuing a stand-up comedy career. The reality star headlined his first-ever show, “The Real Italians of Comedy,” at the West Nyack Levity Live in West Nyack, New York, on Tuesday. “I haven’t even done one show yet and I’m getting booked, so it’s pretty good,” he revealed to Us, noting that he already has several other appearances on the calendar.

The realtor detailed his decision to try his hand at comedy. “Always one thing I do love is to make people laugh,” he said. “I was always that kid growing up in class with my friends on the football field and just I love to entertain people. It just makes me feel good when I see people laugh. It’s like my high.”

Gorga previously spoke out about Teresa, 47, and Joe’s December 2019 split following nearly 20 years of marriage. “I think they should have been separated sooner. She should have moved on much sooner,” he declared to Us, noting that there is “zero chance” of a reconciliation. “They’re done. That ship has sailed.”

He continued: “It’s over. He didn’t know how to act. If he acted right, maybe. I believe if he came out and was so apologetic and showed her so much love and just was different — and he wasn’t that man that he was before. Like that rough man, ‘I don’t care, I didn’t want to marry you anyway.’ I think she probably would have given him a second chance. Because you know, you’re keeping your family together. It’s hard out there being single and you’re bringing somebody else in the house, it’s different. She would have done something, but he just came out wrong — completely wrong.”

With reporting by Marc Lupo