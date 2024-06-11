Joe Jonas has seemingly moved on after his romance with Stormi Bree recently “cooled off.”

The Jonas Brothers singer, 34, was spotted getting close to Lebanese actress Laila Abdallah on the beach in Greece on Monday, June 10. In one snap, a shirtless Jonas hugged Abdallah, 28, who wore a blue-and-white one-piece. Jonas, meanwhile, wore green swim trunks and a matching baseball cap.

In another photo, Abdallah seemingly wiped something off Jonas’ face as the duo sat down in beach chairs near the shore. Yet another candid shot showed the pair smiling as Abdallah grasped Jonas’ hand in the water.

Jonas’ outing with Abdallah comes weeks after Us Weekly confirmed that he and Bree, 33, had put their relationship on pause.

“Joe has a very busy schedule between his kids and his career, so his romantic life has to take a back seat for now,” an insider exclusively told Us in May, adding that Jonas is prioritizing “his children and his passion for his music” for now. “If the right person comes along, he’ll definitely make time for them in his life.”

Jonas and Bree were first spotted together in January following the pop star’s split from Sophie Turner. Jonas and Turner, 28, announced their divorce in September 2023. The former couple share daughters Willa, 3, and Delphine, 22 months.

Related: Joe Jonas' Dating History: From Taylor Swift to Sophie Turner Joe Jonas‘ love life has made headlines over the years as he navigated dating in the public eye. Shortly after the musician started dating Taylor Swift in 2008, their messy split became a topic of conversation. Following three months together, the Pennsylvania native revealed that Jonas broke up with her in a 27-second phone call. […]

While the duo’s initial statement alluded to their breakup being amicable, the divorce got messier once the children got involved. In October 2023, Turner sued Jonas, claiming that he had “wrongfully detained” their kids in New York City while she was in the U.K. A rep for Jonas denied the claims, calling the lawsuit an “unfortunate legal disagreement about a marriage that is sadly ending.” Turner and Jonas later reached a temporary custody agreement, and the suit was dismissed in January.

Jonas has since requested to continue mediation with Turner. According to court documents obtained by Us in May, the estranged couple will “continue to pursue an amicable resolution of all issues.”

Turner, meanwhile, has since moved on with Peregrine “Perry” Pearson, who she was first spotted with in November 2023.

“I am having fun dating. It’s very fun,” Turner told British Vogue last month. “I mean, it’s strange when you get married so young. It’s like you never really learn how to date. So it’s all very new to me.”

Earlier this month, Jonas was spotted hanging out with Demi Moore at the Cannes Film Festival, but a source told Us that their connection is purely platonic. “Joe and Demi are just friends,” the insider explained. “There’s nothing romantic going on between them.”

Abdallah, for her part, was previously married to fellow actor Abdullah Abbas from 2017 to 2018.